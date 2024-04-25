Chicago Bears could pull a surprise and trade for a veteran WR

While most people expect the Chicago Bears to draft a wide receiver, they could pull off a shocker and trade for a veteran instead.

As the 2024 NFL Draft approached we’ve seen a variety of different scenarios attached to the Chicago Bears. There have been a ton of different prospects linked to them. There have also been many veteran players and different trade options presented.

Well, as the draft is still a couple of hours away, let’s add another scenario for the Chicago Bears. While everyone expects them to select Caleb Williams with the number one pick, what they do with the ninth pick is still up for grabs. What happens there will pretty much be a surprise.

Many feel the Bears should pick a wide receiver at nine, especially if one of the big three (Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze) is there. They want Williams to have as many weapons as possible to succeed.

On the other hand, some want the Chicago Bears to trade down and acquire more picks. Chicago only has four picks in the entire draft. If Poles wants to fill some holes he needs more picks. The ninth pick is a valuable one so trading down could result in a quite a few extra picks.

Well, what if the Bears can pick up a very talented, established receiver and acquire extra picks? That is a possible scenario that may happen.

There was a report that came out that said the NFC Champions, the San Francisco 49ers, are open to trading one of two of their dynamic wide receivers, Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, to move up in the first round tonight.

Either one of those two wide receivers could be a great fit with the Chicago Bears. They helped the Niners make a Super Bowl appearance last season. Aiyuk had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns while Samuel had 1,117 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. Additionally, either one is just one more veteran who could help in Williams’ development.

Samuel is a do-it-all receiver. He can make big plays from out of the backfield or line up in the slot or even on the outside. Having him on the roster would remind Chicago Bears fans of Tarik Cohen, who had similar success in that position.

The Bears already have D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, two great playmakers. They also have hope that new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron can unlock Tyler Scott‘s abilities. In college Scott was a big-play receiver. He averaged 44.6 yards per touchdown play.

The Bears also have Velus Jones Jr. They hoped he could play that Samuel role but that experiment has failed miserably so far. What better way to find a Samuel-type player than to have the original?

As far as Aiyuk, he would give the Chicago Bears an incredible trio. He is a big receiver at 6 feet, 200 pounds. He uses his footwork to throw defenders off balance. That makes him dangerous after the catch. He can turn a five-yard button into a 30-yard touchdown.

Many people continually bring up the fact that the franchise has yet to have a 4,000-yard passer. Well, Moore, Allen, and Aiyuk combined for 3,949 yards and 22 touchdowns. With those three together, the football will fly around constantly and the fans will go breathless with the many big plays between them. Defenses will have to pick their poison and whatever choice they make it will be the wrong one more often than not.

San Francisco has 10 picks at their disposal. If Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles wants to acquire a boatload of picks and still pick up a great receiver, this is the team to consider pulling the trigger on a trade.

Remember, this is exactly what Poles did with the Carolina Panthers last year. He traded the number one pick and received three draft picks in return. He also received Moore, who had a career year. With the picks, he selected offensive tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Both had good rookie seasons. They also have a 2025 second-round pick they could use.

Of course, this would be a dream scenario for the Chicago Bears. However, this is something that could happen for the right price. Poles has a history of making draft trades. If he wants to make a splash, this would be a big one.

