Teven Jenkins was the Bears’ best offensive lineman in 2022 after battling his way back from nearly being traded to the starting right guard spot after he was dumped at the bottom of the depth chart.

The Chicago Bears have an offensive tackle problem that Teven Jenkins could easily solve if he is given a fair chance in 2023. Teven Jenkins is the obvious choice to start at right tackle for the 2023 season. Jenkins was a highly regarded prospect at RT coming out of Oklahoma State. He was inexplicably moved to left tackle by Ryan Pace and then wasn’t given much a fair chance to win the RT spot during the 2022 pre-season. Now with he Bears in desperate need of a RT Jenkins should get the chance to win the RT spot back.

Larry Borom was awful in 2022 as the Bears’ starting RT, he missed time with an injury but was not playing at a high level before his injury. Borom better projects as the swing tackle between the left and the right side.

The Bears would be better off signing a veteran offensive guard to play next to Jenkins. There is significantly more cap savings in signing an offensive guard in comparison to an offensive tackle. The Bears would get more value out of signing a guard versus a tackle. The savings made could be applied to other more important positions.

Teven Jenkins proved himself at guard and a chance to move back to tackle would make ideal sense from both a financial standpoint and the ease of finding a guard compared to tackle. The Bears ma;y not even have to allocate money to a free agent guard if they collect enough draft capital to take a guard between rounds three and five in the NFL Draft. The best guards in the NFL historically are college offensive tackles that move to guard and an athletic offensive tackle in college could make an ideal guard value in the middle of the draft.

