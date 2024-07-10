Teven Jenkins works out with former Superbowl champion ahead of Chicago Bears training camp

Teven Jenkins is one of the Chicago Bears’ many young players. Jenkins is also one of the most important Bears players. As an Offensive Lineman, Jenkin’s evolution from a good player to a superstar is key.

This is because he is now tasked with protecting the Bears’ new quarterback, Caleb Williams. Williams’ development largely rests on the offensive line’s shoulders. Teven Jenkins needs to take the next step as a pass-and-run blocker. He is looking to do just that. Jenkins aims to have his best season yet in 2024. His motivation to improve can be seen in his latest offseason workout.

Teven Jenkins held a personal training camp in Arizona where he focused on improving his skills as an offensive lineman. To help him achieve this goal he employed the wisdom and skill set of a former Superbowl champion.

Jenkins worked out with AQ Shipley, who played most of his career in Arizona and won a Superbowl in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jenkins and Shipley work on the core fundamentals of O-line play

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for Fox Sports. She was invited by Jenkins to tag along during his offseason workout with Shipley.

Vitali gathered video clips of the workout showing Jenkins doing a multitude of offensive line drills in the sweltering Arizona heat.

Below is a series of Tweets from Vitali showing some of Jenkins drills.

Here, he can be seen practicing his handwork and mobility.

If you’ll indulge me in a mini-thread — Bears LG @TevenJenkins was kind enough to let me tag along to his training in Arizona with @aqshipley this summer. It was hot. The workouts were hard. And I learned so much about the nuance that is playing OL. pic.twitter.com/8VPPw4fDPL — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) July 10, 2024

The second clip shows Jenkins working on first contact when blocking.

Each hand was tested. Leverage. Pad level. Footwork. There was an entire workout circuit based around the big toe (seriously). All the minutiae was fascinating — and I can’t wait to share everything about what Jenkins has been doing to step up for his team this season. pic.twitter.com/AeXIYrSYZ0 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) July 10, 2024

AQ Shipley is the perfect mentor for Jenkins for many reasons. One of those being Shipley’s history with injuries. Shipley dealt with injuries in his NFL career, but still managed a successful career with a championship at the end.

Shipley could have some pointers for Jenkins, who has struggled to stay on the field at times. Shipley is highly regarded around the NFL as a great teacher.

Seeing Jenkins working with Shipley should give Bears fans hope. Jenkins could finally take the next step this upcoming season and solidify himself as an anchor for the Chicago Bears O-Line for years to come.

Bears fans will get a chance to see Teven Jenkins in action soon. Bears training camp opens on July 26th. Training camp tickets sold out quickly as many fans are clamoring to see the new look Bears in action before the season begins in September.

