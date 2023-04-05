Will the Chicago Bears be taking an offensive tackle at the ninth overall slot in the 2023 NFL Draft? The need to find big help at the RT position is there and a Georgia OT is coming in on a visit to Halas Hall.

The Chicago Bears need to solidify their right tackle spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. There really isn’t a top player left in free agency for the Bears to target and the last thing they need to do is to try and wait for another Riley Reiff type veteran to get tossed onto the garbage heap and hope that works out.

So the obvious choice is to take a stud OT in the 2023 NFL Draft. One of the players who fits that profile is Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones who will be visiting the Bears on a Top-30 visit this week.

Pre-draft visits for Georgia OT Broderick Jones include the #Titans, #Patriots, #Jets and likely #Cardinals and #Bears, per source. Jones is projected as a first-round pick. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 5, 2023

Jones is graded slightly higher than Paris Johnson Jr out of Ohio State in the upcoming draft by Lance Zierlin, although Johnson has longer arms which Ryan Poles covets in his edge protectors.

Both players have the qualities to be either long-term starting left tackles or right tackles in the NFL and the Chicago Bears would be wise to draft Jones if he’s there. The Chicago Bears really can’t go wrong by drafting the top available offensive tackle in this draft. It’s merely a matter of opinion on who is the better player.

