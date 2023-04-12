Michigan standout Mazi Smith to meet with Chicago Bears ahead of the 2023 NFL draft

Another day, another top 30 meeting for Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears. The preparation for the NFL Draft is just whirlwind of so many things including mock drafts, player visits, and more. One of the top ‘needs’ for this Chicago Bears team is interior defensive lineman. I one hundred percent believe Poles will address this in the draft, and early.

Today, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted out about Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith, and his pre-draft visit with many teams including the Chicago Bears.

#Michigan DL Mazi Smith is on a Top 30 visit today with the #Bills today, source said. He's had over 20 meetings or visits with teams, including the #Chiefs and #Steelers meeting with him at Michigan. Among others: #Bears, #Eagles, #Cowboys, #AZCardinals, and #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2023

Smith is a run stopping extraordinaire. Well, at least he has the potential to be one at the next level. Mazi recorded 5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons and 85 total tackles. He also forced one fumble in his final junior season, to go along with one half sack. He could be a huge piece for this up-and-coming defense that still needs a bit of work.

Personally, I think he should absolutely be a target at pick 53 in the second round. I even selected him to the Chicago Bears in my most recent mock draft, that you can view here.

