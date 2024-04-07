The Chicago Bears are nearly certain to be drafting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. What they’ll be doing with the ninth overall pick isn’t quite as clear, but adding a top wide receiver target for Williams may be in the cards.

The Chicago Bears will be hosting one of the top three wide receiver prospects this week on an all-important Top-30 visit on Wednesday. The Chicago Bears will be hosting Malik Nabers on his visit to get an idea of how he could potentially fit in in Chicago.

#LSU WR Malik Nabers, one of the Draft’s top receivers, is visiting the #Titans on Monday, source said. This week, he also has Top 30 visits to the #Jets on Tuesday and #Bears on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2024

Malik Nabers is in the conversation with Marvin Harrison Jr as the best overall WR prospect in this draft. Nabers is built smaller than Harrison but is a bit more explosive as a result. He’s already a very sophisticated route runner with his ability to set up the defender with quick changes in speed direction and body control in and out of his breaks. Big physical route runners are still a part of the NFL game, but the ability to get open seems to be more important than the ability to physically overpower the defender.

As a result, Nabers seems to be favored more than Harrison, by some teams, but if Harrison is selected first as the WR Nabers could be there for the Bears at nine. The most important thing for the Bears though would be adding yet another weapon for Williams. Having three potential number one receivers for the rookie would be a huge coup. Having a backup plan if they are unable to re-sign Keenan Allen to an extension in the last year of his contract could allow them to maintain a high level of competence at the position.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE