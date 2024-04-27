Chicago Bears may target defensive end in round 4 trade-up

It would be more than reasonable to say the Chicago Bears have had a successful draft so far. Though it could be argued they have yet to fill their biggest need (other than quarterback of course) at pass rusher. With pass-rusher talent running thin during their third-round pick at 75, the Bears decided to fill another need and bolstered their offensive line to further protect their new face of the franchise Caleb Williams. The Chicago Bears may choose to trade up in the fourth round to select a defensive end they feel confident in.

A player they may choose to target is Kansas sophomore Austin Booker who has drawn comparisons to Los Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby who has found tremendous success at the defensive end position playing in the NFL. During his first two years at Kansas, Austin Booker was redshirted in first and played six games as a reserve his second. In his third year, however, he was First-team All-Big 12 Conference. Big 12 Conference Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Led the team with 12 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

I’d expect #DaBears to explore moving up from #122 for Kansas DE Austin Booker in the 4th round today. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) April 27, 2024

Why Austin Booker is a worthwhile project for the Chicago Bears

The upside of young 21-year-old Austin Booker is certainly high. His college career snap count is extraordinarily low for someone looking to be drafted into the NFL. His size also leaves a bit to be desired, but that will be expected to come with time. His wingspan is impressive at almost 82 inches, so if he does eventually gain size he could become a solid NFL player.

He is certainly a project for any team that drafts him and it may take him a bit of time to adjust to the level of play the NFL has to offer. But with the lack of total snaps, there’s sure to be a lot of questions for NFL GMs. But the potential upside should be enough to see him go early in the fourth round.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE