With the Chicago Bears training camp underway, we review some of the practices’ highlights so far.

Training camp is underway for the Chicago Bears. All the players have reported and practices are underway. While the players still are not in full pads, they know that will come soon enough. In just nine days, they will be kicking off the NFL’s 2024 preseason. They will face the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame game.

As they prepare for that and the regular season we will go over some of the good and bad from practices. Over the weekend, there were plenty of both to go over. Let’s look at some of them.

Odunze is already impressive

The first good news is how well the Chicago Bears’ WR3 is already playing well. Rome Odunze, the Bears’ ninth overall pick, has been showcasing his skills. He is opening eyes. Keenan Allen, one of the new additions to the new-look power offense, is very impressed.

There isn’t a lot that impresses Allen. He has been through the wars and is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. However, he sees a lot of good in Odunze. In fact, he says that Odunze is already better than he was as a rookie. This bodes well for the offense. If Odunze does well integrating himself with D.J. Moore and Allen, this could be the most exciting Chicago Bears offense we have ever seen.

Stevenson looking to build on last year

Last season, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was one of the best rookie defensive backs in the league. Despite a slow start, he heated up and was very tough on opposing wide receivers. He was the Chicago Bears’ Rookie of the Year.

.@dreamchaserTy10 in Year 1:

▪️ 65 solo tackles (1st among rookies)

▪️ 4 INTs (1st among rookies)

▪️ 16 PD (T-1st among rookies)

▪️ 2 FF (T-1st among rookies) — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 24, 2024

In Year 2, Stevenson looks to build on what he did last season. He already impressed people with a big play. The offense was trying to move into field goal range to simulate a two-minute offense situation. Quarterback Caleb Williams threw a sidearm pass to Moore.

Stevenson made a diving attempt and intercepted the pass, giving the defense a win. It is hopefully the first of many great plays for Stevenson. Last year in camp he came close so many times at making interceptions. So far, he is finishing the plays.

Bagent leads the second team

Quarterback Tyson Bagent is in his second year and is now dealing with a second offensive system. Being the hard worker he is, however, it is not a problem for him. On the second day of practice, he had two big plays to wide receiver Dante Pettis. He made two beautiful, deep passes.

That is something that is encouraging for Bagent. One of the criticisms he drew last season was his inability to hit on the deep ball. In his four starts, teams crowded the short and medium field, daring him to beat them deep. As a result, he threw six interceptions in his five games (four starts).

It looks like Bagent worked on the deep ball and had a great start. He wants to have a strong camp so he can keep a hold of the backup quarterback job.

The new safety duo wants to be as good as the last one

The duo of Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker complemented each other and helped the Chicago Bears’ defense for two seasons. When they were on the field they were very productive. However, they were not able to be on the field enough. They missed a combined 14 games in two seasons.

Jackson was a mentor to Brisker. He helped Brisker understand what to expect and how to play at the NFL level. Now, however, Brisker has a new mentor, Kevin Byard. Byard is an upgrade at the free safety spot. He is a two-time All-Pro who has not missed a game in his eight seasons in the NFL.

There is a new wrinkle with the safeties. Unlike in previous seasons where Brisker lined up in front of the free safety, Byard and Brisker will play the left and right sides of the field. This allows defensive coordinator Eric Washington and head coach Matt Eberflus to disguise the defense.

Byard is impressed with Brisker and sees good things in him.

He’s a guy that reminds me of myself when I was a younger player. Very hungry. He wants to be All-Pro, and I love that about him. He wants to be the best, and that’s how you have to be.

Now that Brisker is ready to break out, he and Byard could be a tough duo for opposing offenses to go against.

? Ballhawks at work ? pic.twitter.com/plzGlCRgEH — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 20, 2024

Scott wants to get himself into the mix at wide receiver

Wide receiver Tyler Scott had the play of the day in 7-on-7 drills. He ran a deep route with Kyler Gordon covering him. Gordon was right on top of Scott as WIlliams let go of the pass. Scott brought in the pass for a score.

That play was impressive on two fronts. First, it was amazing to see Williams throw that deep of a ball with such precision. If he does this during the regular season there will be a lot of points and fun. Second, it was great how Scott could beat Gordon and make the play while having such a good defensive back on him.

Scott could be the Chicago Bears’ secret weapon. Moore, Allen, and Odunze grab all of the attention. However, Scott could surprise people. In college, he was a big play waiting to happen. He averaged 44.6 yards per touchdown play with the University of Cincinnati.

The Chicago Bears want to have as many weapons as possible. The more speedy, big-play receivers, the better, right? Imagine having another receiver added to the great ones they already have.

Scott will fight to have some snaps this season. So far, he caught the eye of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Since I’ve been around Tyler, he has put his head down and worked hard. You can see his twitchiness, his speed that he can use to get into the defense. He has done a great job as far as his knowledge of the playbook and the system.

Stay tuned for more highlights from Chicago Bears training camp as it progresses.

