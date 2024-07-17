Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: 3 Rookies who can make big impressions

Training camp is very big for the Chicago Bears rookies. Here are three of them who can make a lot of noise and open eyes.

Training camp is now open for the Chicago Bears. The rookies reported on Tuesday. While the veterans are not required to report until Friday, some of them are already trickling in. After Friday, though, the preparations for the 2024 regular season ramp up.

Training camp is especially big for the rookies. They no longer have to deal with the college game. To them, it might feel like they are back as freshmen in college. They are trying to get accustomed to a new way of life. They are going up against grown men now. This is their career and they want to show they belong.

There are a number of rookies on the Chicago Bears roster. We all know about the two top-ten picks, Caleb Williams (number one overall) and Rome Odunze (number nine overall). They will be a driving force for the new-look offense. All eyes will be on them.

However, some other rookies may make an impact but aren’t the big first-round picks. They will use training camp to try to open eyes, especially the eyes of their coaches.

Here are three Chicago Bears rookies who can make an impact in training camp and be assets in the 2024 season.

