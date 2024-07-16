Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: Top storylines to watch

Players begin to report to training camp this week. Here are some storylines to look for as training camp progresses.

Chicago Bears training camp is here! The players report to camp this week before starting practices. Today the rookies report and get accustomed to the facility. The veterans do not have to report until Friday.

This training camp is very different from many others. With the work General Manager Ryan Poles made this offseason, there is a lot of hope and excitement among Chicago Bears Nation. While in the past the team wished and hoped the season would be good, this year there are expectations of a great season.

Poles completely overhauled the offense to accommodate the number one pick of the NFL Draft, Caleb Williams. Poles tore down the Yugo and built a Ferrari. Now he gives the keys to that Ferrari to Williams.

The fans are nervously excited, however. They saw many hopeful seasons go down the drain. Additionally, many have not seen the Chicago Bears with a potent offense. Adding this to a potentially elite defense, and that evokes excitement that has not been seen since the Monsters of the Midway of the mid to late 1980s.

Poles intends to finish the job he was charged with back in 2022. The Chicago Bears wanted him to make this rebuild better than all the other failed ones. Poles set out to build a complete team that can consistently compete in the playoffs. So far, he is doing just that.

The Chicago Bears were an old team that struggled in all three phases of the game when Poles took over. Now, they are strong in all three phases. Whatever expectations the fans have he has higher ones. He will continue to make moves to accomplish them.

Heading into camp, there are a few storylines to watch for. Here are a few of them.

