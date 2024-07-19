Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: The Caleb Williams era has now started

Now that he is signed, a new era in Chicago Bears football has started. Caleb Williams is QB1, and he has the pressure of leading the team to success.

Things are starting to fall into place for the Chicago Bears. Training camp has started. The rookies have reported to camp and today is the veterans’ turn to report. As the rookies reported, the biggest question was when the two first-round picks would finally sign.

Well, wide receiver Rome Odunze signed on reporting day Tuesday. It was reported that quarterback Caleb Williams also signed. However, there was still last-minute haggling. In the end, though, the deal got done and Williams signed. Worried fans could now rest easily knowing their top two rookies are in the fold.

Now that he is signed, the Caleb Williams era has begun. He is now charged with leading the Chicago Bears back into relevancy. There is a lot of pressure on him now. The fans have a lot of hope and now expect lots of wins. They expect lots of NFC North titles, playoff wins, and Super Bowls. General Manager Ryan Poles wanted Williams in Chicago. He wanted it so much he put a lot of jobs on the line.

That is a lot to handle.

If there is someone who can handle that pressure, however, it is Caleb Williams. He has prepared for this since he was in youth football. Once he decided that playing football was what he wanted, he set out not to just be a football player but to be the best football player.

On The Pivot Podcast Williams explained how he planned for this. Once he made up his mind and his parents decided they would invest everything into him, he received the best coaches and the best trainers to prepare him. Since he was a child he was groomed to be the number one pick in the NFL Draft.

It was not a surprise to Williams and his family that their plan succeeded. It had to work for the family’s sake. Now, the next phase is to succeed in the NFL. He has the tools to be a success. He has a great arm and can throw any pass at any angle. His football IQ is off the chart. He can make the big play. If he has to scramble, he will, except he will always keep his eyes downfield.

With the receivers running around and Williams extending the play, he will eventually find the open man. Imagine now what his stable of receivers can do when that happens. He has D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and Gerald Everett to target. He even has two of the running backs who can help as well. D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson can be assets in the passing game.

Williams has the demeanor to take on the pressure that is about to hit him. No Chicago Bears quarterback has ever thrown for 4,000? That is not a problem. As a rookie, he is aiming to break that mark. The Bears are the only team not to have one. Williams feels he can change that.

Williams does not feel the pressure like other people do. He feels he will always win. Some people might think that he is not serious because of his goofball personality. However, he is supremely competitive. He wants to win in everything he does.

Williams explained the viral video of him jumping into the stands and crying on his mother’s lap. His only priority in 2023 was to win the College Football Playoffs National Championship. That loss officially eliminated USC from that. His emotions came out because he said he felt that he let his team down. It seems he hates losing more than he loves winning.

Williams is a guy who marches to the beat of his own drum. He takes to coaching well. However, eventually, he will do things his way. He will see things on the field others won’t. If he sees something that will be better than what was called, he will go for it.

From here on out, Chicago Bears fans hope he sees a way for their team to reach greatness again.

