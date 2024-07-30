Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: It is important to sign Connor Williams

With questions surrounding Chicago Bears offensive guard Nate Davis’ availability, it is time for the team to execute an alternative plan and sign center Conner Williams.

Tell me if you heard this before — Chicago Bears guard Nate Davis was unavailable due to an injury. He has spent the better part of his year out of the lineup for one reason or another. He had personal issues with a death in the family and a number of injuries.

The thought was that a full offseason would help Davis and he would be ready to play once training camp begins. Well, that has not worked out as planned. He missed OTAs, which was not too serious since those practices were voluntary. However, while he went to the mandatory veteran minicamp, he did not participate in any of the practices.

Now the Chicago Bears are in training camp. Two days into full-padded practices, Davis once again hurt himself. Head coach Matt Eberflus said that it was a strain and that Davis was day to day. There was a possibility of Davis returning on Monday but that did not happen.

After missing that practice, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus made what could be considered a warning to Davis.

Availability is important at every position and sometimes guys get injured and that’s the way it goes and there’s some things you can do. But they have to get back as fast as possible because to me there’s a lot of competition on this roster.

Eberlus mentioned that there is a lot of competition on the roster. There is a lot of talent on the offensive line now. Davis was supposed to be a part of that talent. However, if he cannot stay in the lineup consistently, he is not doing himself or the team any favors.

Is Davis’ contract keeping him with the team?

Davis has a big contract that some feel is a reason he can sit out and still be the starter. Eberlus did say that when healthy Davis is the starter. Can he stay healthy, though?

If Davis cannot stay healthy he cannot feel comfortable with his position on the team. He has a salary cap hit of over $11.3 million. Sure, it is difficult to move. However, we have seen that General Manager Ryan Poles is not afraid to cut his losses and find a way to ship players. He did exactly that when he got rid of wide receiver Chase Claypool for practically nothing.

If the Chicago Bears feel that it is time to part ways with Davis Poles will find a trade partner. What he has to have as well is an effective Plan B. Right now there is uncertainty at both guard positions. While Teven Jenkins is very good at left guard, he is also injury-prone. He has yet to have a healthy season.

Jenkins has missed 20 games in his three seasons with the Chicago Bears. He cannot seem to stay healthy consistently. He is in the final year of his rookie deal but the team is hesitant to discuss an extension.

Poles can bring someone to provide additional help

Poles can do some wheeling and dealing. This is something we are used to seeing from him, though. He has made some big trades that have eventually put the Chicago Bears on the cusp of being a playoff contender. This season is too important for him to leave it to the chance that Davis stays healthy.

This is where Connor Williams comes in. He is a center who was having a Pro Bowl season last season before he suffered a torn ACL late last season. When healthy, he could be an integral piece not only with the offensive line but also the development of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

In addition to helping the younger Williams’ development, Williams can help solidify the guard spots as well. Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton are locked in a battle for the starting center job. However, with Williams in the mix, they can battle for the right guard spot.

The player who does not win the battle could be a reserve guard/center, He could be there to step in if (when?) Jenkins misses time. The offensive line could withstand that injury, something they have not been able to do in recent seasons.

Williams took a big step in showing that he was ready to go. He worked out for the Seattle Seahawks recently and took a physical. He passed that physical, showing that he is fully healthy. That should serve as a signal for the Chicago Bears that they could take a flyer on him.

The Nate Davis is very frustrating for all involved. Some people even question his commitment to football. We do not know the severity of Davis’ injuries. However, there is a difference between being hurt and being injured. You should be able to play through hurt.

Poles and the Chicago Bears need to be in on Williams. Having him would settle a lot of issues on the interior of the offensive line. Having a Pro Bowl-caliber player like him would give the unit a big boost.

