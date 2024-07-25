Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: Gervon Dexter ready to go with full pads

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter cannot wait for the players to start using full pads. He urgently wants to show how much he improved with his offseason workouts.

The Chicago Bears start using full pads in practice on Friday. Many players are looking forward to that day. No one, however, is as excited about it as defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Dexter was the Chicago Bears’ second-round pick in last year’s draft. He was the backup to Justin Jones at the three-technique. After a slow start due to him adjusting to the NFL (and also adjusting to being more aggressive with the Bears instead of dropping back like he did at the University of Florida), he adjusted well and was a force as the season progressed.

Dexter played so well that the Chicago Bears let Jones depart for the Arizona Cardinals via free agency. The coaching staff is comfortable with Dexter taking over as the starting three-technique.

In preparation for the promotion, Dexter underwent a transformation in the offseason. He had a new conditioning program and slimmed down. At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds last season, he was very athletic and quick. He looks like he weighs less than that this season. With a slimmer frame, he feels (via The Athletic, subscription needed) he can move even better.

Being leaner helps me get off the ball faster. Being leaner helps me penetrate faster. So a lot of those things — the three-technique role — I can do a little easier because my body is allowing me to do it. I feel like I can move around easier; I can go longer so I feel a lot different.

Dexter’s new body was the talk of the defense. Amazingly, he is moving around so much better. During a recent practice, he batted a Caleb Williams pass. He knows, though, that the true test comes when the pads come on. Moving around in shorts is one thing. Doing so with pads is another.

Additionally, Dexter understands that being able to jump and bat balls, as well as shed blockers, is different when you have the weight of the pads. He feels he still has the strength he had last season. However, no one is sure until he puts the pads on and demonstrates it.

Dexter learned a lot in his rookie campaign. As mentioned earlier, he had to adjust to aggressively penetrating the gap instead of being in a two-gap system, reacting. Once he grew accustomed to being aggressive, he did it very well. Now he can do it for an entire season.

Dexter knows there is more pressure on him now that he is the starter. He is ready for it. He worked hard in the offseason and it shows. Now he gets the opportunity to show it. He is in such good shape that he took the fitness test with the slim defensive ends. He hung with them and showed his new athletic and physical form.

Gervon Dexter is ready to have a breakout season. He is taking what he learned last season and using it to improve. He knows he will be asked to be in games for longer stretches. He is not the one who is relieving the main guy, he is now the main guy. He is ready to show that he is ready to take the responsibility and flourish.

Dexter’s new look can also help with the Chicago Bears’ pass rush woes. Everyone is clamoring for General Manager Ryan Poles to find a veteran edge rusher to help. However, if Dexter can provide pressure on the inside that will help the outside rushers.

If Dexter does well and teams double-team him, that will leave someone open. It will open up space for the outside pass rushers. That minimizes the need for someone else to come in. They have Montez Sweat who will handle one side. On the other side they can go with a committee of pass rushers.

DeMarcus Walker was one of the starters last season. He has had some success rushing on the inside. The coaches can move him inside on passing situations. If he and Dexter show an ability to make noise on the inside, that allows for others (we are looking at you Austin Booker) to step up. It could be one guy or a group of them getting the job done. That would also free up space for Sweat to do his thing

There is a lot of hope riding on the new-look Chicago Bears offense. However, this defense could show that it can operate at an elite level. Gervon Dexter can help get that done.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE