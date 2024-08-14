Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: Kiran Amegadjie could be easy choice to eventually take over at guard

While Chicago Bears rookie offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie has been out recovering from surgery, the team’s plans for him could be different than once thought. He could be groomed to be the starting left guard.

After dealing with injuries throughout training camp, it appears that the Chicago Bears are starting to get healthy in key places. Defensive end Montez Sweat, cornerback Kyler Gordon, and offensive guard Nate Davis all returned to practice recently.

There was word on another key player who has not practiced at training camp yet. Rookie offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie has been on the non-football injury list. He was the Chicago Bears’ third round pick and could be key in the team’s future plans. He suffered an injury last season at Yale and had quadriceps surgery and he is still recovering from that so the Chicago Bears have had him sit.

Now there is a report that Amegadjie has been ramping up work to be ready to begin to practice next week. That would be a big boost for the offensive line. He could be a key reserve option on the unit so much so that there are reports that the Chicago Bears are interested in shopping another lineman, Larry Borom.

The Bears must feel confident in what they have with Amegadjie. If he is finally healthy, he could play the same role Borom did, swing tackle. However, there could be more in the team’s plans for him. The player who spent most of his college career as a tackle could find himself starting at left guard.

Of course, the Chicago Bears have Teven Jenkins manning the left guard spot. He, however, has a few issues. he is in the final year of his rookie deal. While he is an excellent player, his availability is a concern. In his three seasons in Chicago, he has missed 20 games. He even missed some time during training camp this year.

OL Kiran Amegadjie is ramping up and may begin to practice soon. The Rookie 3rd Rd pick has yet to practice with the team during Training Camp. — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) August 13, 2024

The Chicago Bears have a big decision to make on Jenkins. The salaries for guards have skyrocketed. Do the Bears want to take a chance and give Jenkins a possible $20 million contract? They might be hesitant to do that, since they notified that they do not want to have negotiation talks until later in the season, if possible.

With that in mind, and knowing that Amegadjie has experience at guard as well, the team could want to see how he does before deciding on Jenkins. There was talk that Amegadjie could challenge Braxton Jones at left tackle. General Manager Ryan Poles likes Jones, though. He was his draft pick in 2022 and became a surprise starter as a rookie. He has been steadily improving as well.

With Jones doing well and the Bears with a possible situation at guard, Amegadjie could be in a position to take over at that spot next season. Jenkins was also originally a tackle who moved to guard. He thrived after making the move. The Chicago Bears could think of making a similar move with Amegadjie.

Amegadjie has the tools to succeed. He has the length and strength to take on defensive linemen. Also, having played multiple positions on the offensive line he could be a valuable reserve. Throw in the fact that he is a local kid, having grown up in Hinsdale and attending Hinsdale Central High School. Having one of them succeed will make him a favorite among fans.

Many felt that the Chicago Bears could actually sit the season while he continues to recover and learn. However, it appears that the team wants to see him perform this season in order to solidify their plans for 2025.

