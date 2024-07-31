Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: Latest rumor has Poles bringing in Judon

Many still feel the Chicago Bears need to bring in an edge rusher to help the pass rush. There is a new rumor now that Matthew Judon could be in play.

The Chicago Bears are preparing for their first preseason game of the year. Tomorrow, August 1st, they face the Houston Texans in the annual Hall of Fame game. With the starters sitting down, the reserves will get their first and likely longest look from the coaching staff. They want to get off on the right foot to help their chances of making the roster.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spent the offseason overhauling the offense and making some tweaks to the defense. This is a different team now. It is one that could realistically contend for a playoff spot. There is a lot of renewed hope surrounding the franchise.

Still, there are more moves to be made to strengthen the roster. One of the most talked about positions is defensive end. The Chicago Bears pass rush has struggled over the recent past. Part of that trouble was addressed when Poles traded for defensive end Montez Sweat. He strengthened the pass rush as soon as he arrived.

The Chicago Bears rewarded Sweat with a huge contract extension. He is now the anchor of the pass rush. However, many feel there isn’t much help on the opposite side of Sweat. If the Bears don’t find someone, life could be difficult for Sweat.

We saw what happened when another star pass rusher, Khalil Mack, was in town. He too did not have a complement. Opponents ran as many blockers to him, slowing down his path to the quarterback. With all of the attention on him, he had a difficult time getting to the quarterback. All of the double and triple teams took a toll. He suffered some injuries.

Teams will do the same with Sweat if the Chicago Bears do not address this situation. Poles has already said he feels comfortable with what he has and wants to let the situation play itself out.

Rumors keep swirling

What Poles said won’t stop the rumors from flowing. Many people still want the Chicago Bears to bring in a veteran pass rusher. There are still some free agents available, such as Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue was with the Bears last season. However, he suffered a fractured ankle that shut his season down.

If Ngakoue shows that he is healthy, he could be a perfect addition to the defense. He already knows the system. Additionally, he was playing his best ball of the season when Sweat arrived. Then the fractured ankle happened.

There could also be a trade. Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer suggested an interesting trade proposition involving the New England Patriots. Judon is in a contract dispute with the Patriots. The four-time Pro Bowler is getting paid $6.5 million in base salary with no guaranteed money and feels he is severely underpaid.

Judon wants to make an adjustment to his contracts. The Patriots, with about $43 million in salary cap space, second-highest in the league, disagree. They went on a spending splurge, resigning players like Kyle Dugger, Jabril Peppers, Rhamondre Stevenson, Christian Barmore, and Mike Onwenu, among others.

The Patriots did not feel a need to do the same for Judon.

Now Judon has refused to practice at training camp. He participated until the pads came on. He wants to protect his health so he does not want to do the hitting before he has something done. Additionally, he was seen arguing with several Patriots officials. His disagreement with New England is getting contentious.

Jerod Mayo appears to exchange some words with Matthew Judon who is not participating in practice today. Judon seen exiting the field after their conversation ? pic.twitter.com/BJvP64tnpS — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 29, 2024

Breer suggests the Chicago Bears kick the tires on Judon and explore a deal with the Patriots.

If I were the #Bears, I’d pick up the phone and call about Judon… He’d be a really good fit for Matt Eberflus defense.

Having a four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher opposite the side of Sweat would help the Chicago Bears pass rush go from weak to one of the best in the league. Remember, the rush defense went from being ranked 31st in 2022 to number one in 2023. A combination of Judon and Sweat, along with DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson, and rookie Austin Booker, could help the pass rush take off.

There are some drawbacks, however. Judon is looking to get paid. The Chicago Bears have already given big extensions to Cole Kmet, Sweat, Jaylon Johnson, and most recently, D.J. Moore. They are also paying big money to running back D’Andre Swift, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and wide receiver Keenan Allen. Would they want to pay more money for Judon?

Another problem is that Poles has to decide what is the bigger need — getting an edge rusher or fortifying the offensive line? There is a question with Nate Davis‘ availability. Poles spent this offseason surrounding Williams with playmakers. He has to make sure he has protection as well. All the work he did would go for nothing if WIlliams is constantly on his back.

This idea is nice in theory. However, it might not be very realistic. If there was a choice between edge rusher and offensive line, Poles would likely go with the position that helps Williams. Williams is his quarterback so he wants to make sure he succeeds.

