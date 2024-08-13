Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: Ryan Poles hunting for offensive line help

While many people still feel that the Chicago Bears need defensive line help, General Manager Ryan Poles is apparently looking to fortify the ailing offensive line.

The Chicago Bears are in their third week of training camp. At this point, General Manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are getting an idea of what the roster needs. The team is still in pretty good shape in terms of salary cap space with about $21 million. They can sign a player and still have some money left over in case they need to pick someone else up in the middle of the season.

Many expect the Chicago Bears to pick up an edge rusher. They feel that there is not someone strong enough to play the opposite side of Montez Sweat. Austin Brooks is flashing a lot of talent, but he is still a project. However, Brooks is making his case for playing against starters. Depending on how he does, it could affect the team’s plans.

Well, it may be happening. Brooks had a huge game last weekend against the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the bodies continue to drop on the offensive side of the ball. It seems that each day another offensive lineman goes down with injury.

As a result, it appears that Poles is looking for offensive line help instead of defensive line help. He did pick up a defensive lineman, but it was a defensive tackle. That area is thin so Poles already picked one up. Now he is bypassing the defensive end spot again and opting for offensive line help.

Remember, Poles spent the offseason overhauling the entire offense to tailor it for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams was the number one pick in this year’s draft. Many feel he is a generational talent. This is Poles’ guy now and he wants make sure he succeeds.

If Williams cannot receive good protection, however, it will all be for naught.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote recently about the Chicago Bears’ offensive line situation. He noted that Nate Davis was out of practice (again). Davis has not provided much for the unit since he came over last season as a free agent. His absence forced the team to shuffle players because of it.

[O]ne of my takeaways from Bears camp is that I’m wondering if they have enough on the lines. The offensive line is still missing guard Nate Davis, who hasn’t delivered much at all since the team signed him to a three-year, $30 million contract in the spring of 2023, and as a result the Bears have had to shuffle guys around on the interior this camp. Watch for the team to probe the market a bit if and when a center or guard becomes available as cuts come in.

Poles could be waiting for when teams start to make cuts. The free agent market is a little thin, especially after center Connor Williams signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He is a Pro Bowl-caliber player and would have been perfect on the Chicago Bears. He would be great for Caleb Williams and the two players fighting for the starting center spot now, Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton, would provide great insurance not only for Nate Davis but also Teven Jenkins, who has a history of injury struggles.

There is another center, Brian Allen, who was someone Poles previously targeted. He could provide some help. Poles will likely wait a bit more before making a move. There are always surprise cuts made during training camps. Poles is in a position to make a play for someone he feels could help. With available cap space, he could make a big move that could solidify the Chicago Bears’ offensive line.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE