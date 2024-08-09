Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: Another offensive lineman goes down in practice

After seeing their offensive linemen going down one by one, the Chicago Bears suffer another loss. This time it is Ryan Bates, who is fighting for a starting spot.

The injury bug continues to hit the Chicago Bears‘ offensive line. It seems as if we have to see this on a yearly basis. We have some hope for the unit, but then everything goes down the drain as one lineman after another goes down. Fans hoped this year would be different. However, it is not looking that way currently.

We have seen the entire offensive line go down so far in training camp. Teven Jenkins, who is the most talented (and most brittle) player, went down just days after talking about how important it is for him to stay healthy. The coaches do not know when (or if) Nate Davis will ever play for the Chicago Bears again. Darnel Wright had to leave a practice. Even Braxton Jones, who has been the healthiest player, missed some time.

Now it is the center’s turn to go down. Ryan Bates, locked in a battle with Coleman Shelton for the starting center job, just suffered an injury ahead of the Chicago Bears’ preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Chris Emma, a reporter for Chicago’s 670 The Score, reported that Bates walked off the practice field with head trainer Andre Tucker.

Ryan Bates walked off the practice field alongside head athletic trainer Andre Tucker. He was in at right guard for Nate Davis. Another potential setback for the Bears’ offensive line. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 8, 2024

Ironically, Bates was filling in for Davis, who was once again missing due to an injury. Matt Pryor had to step in for Bates at right guard.

It has been an unending story for the Chicago Bears offensive line. It does not matter who is the coach or trainer, the Bears linemen continually go down year after year. It got so bad last season that Wright had to practically one-handed because everyone else was out with injuries. He was the only healthy starter.

At least Wright was back at practice on Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s session when someone rolled up on his leg. Davis has dealt with injury since the veteran minicamp. He skipped OTAs and showed up for the mandatory minicamp, but did not practice. He has been on and off during training camp. He suffered an injury last week, came back over the weekend, suffered an injury again, and has not practiced since.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Davis was day-to-day.

Matt Eberflus confirms Nate Davis is dealing with “soft tissue stuff.” He says Davis is more week to week. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2024

Tomorrow the Chicago Bears play in their second preseason game. They take to the road to take on the Buffalo Bills. Ebeflus announced that the starters would play some of the game. However, he has to use a tattered offensive line. That will threaten to make rookie quarterback Caleb Williams’ professional debut difficult.

The Chicago Bears want to protect their top asset as much as possible. He has struggled a bit with the missing offensive linemen. If there aren’t enough dependable offensive linemen available the team could decide to shut him down quickly.

Poles may decide to look for available free-agent offensive linemen. However, the list of dependable players keeps shrinking. One player many fans felt could help the team, Connor Williams, just signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Poles may have to decide if he wants a veteran edge rusher or an offensive lineman. Seeing that he rebuilt the offense for Caleb Williams, Poles could choose the offense.

Bates was doing some work on the sidelines after practice so there is hope he plays against the Bills. If so, he will be the right guard.

There is a lot of hype and hope surrounding the Chicago Bears. General Manager Ryan Poles did a great job of overhauling the offense so Williams could succeed. If he cannot stay upright, though, he will not be able to showcase the talent that makes some people declare him a generational talent. No matter how good you are, you cannot hit your targets if you are consistently on your back.

