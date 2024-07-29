The Chicago Bears finished their second week of training camp. Here are some highlights from that time.

The Chicago Bears finished a full week of practices in training camp. The coaches got to see more of what the players could do. Additionally, late in the week the pads finally got put on and the players were able to hit each other. Even quarterback Caleb Williams took some hits.

This week the Chicago Bears players get to hit players other than their teammates. In just three days, on August 1 they open up the preseason. They take on the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame game. The best way to analyze players is to see them in game action.

In the meantime, here are some highlights from the previous week of practices.

Williams struggles a bit but makes plays that show why he is highly regarded

The entire Chicago Bears offense was built for Caleb Williams. The rookie potentially has one of the top offenses in the NFL. He has a plethora of talent surrounding him. This could be an offense we have never seen from them. However, for that to happen Williams has to do his part.

Williams has had his ups and downs throughout OTAs, veteran minicamp, and the first few days of training camp. Such is the life of a rookie quarterback given charge of the offense right away. He will suffer through bumps and bruises while he puts everything together.

Williams is going up against one of the best defenses in the league so it is natural to see him struggle a little. However, on Saturday he struggled against the reserves. He threw back-to-back interceptions to third-string defenders. To add to the problem, he had a nice throw to DeAndre Carter but he dropped the pass.

The true mark of a good player is how he responds to adversity. Williams had some good moments as well. He dropped a dot over the zone defense into the hands of tight end Cole Kmet. After that, he threw a great pass to running back Roschon Johnson, called a three-yard gain.

That pass would have gone for a bigger gain in a game but the officials called it a three-yard gain. What made it a big play was that linebacker T.J. Edwards blitzed and looked like he had an easy sack. Williams sidestepped him and threw a perfect strike to Johnson on the run.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was impressed with how Williams responded to the interceptions.

I thought he responded well in 7-on-7 after those plays and again we were doing all downs today so we were doing situational football, third and fourth down, quad zone stuff so I thought the response was good.

While many people will focus on the interceptions, Williams was able to bounce back and make some nice plays. That is what the offense needs from him. He cannot get down on himself and make things worse. He had a short memory and moved forward. If he can do that during the regular season he will grow quickly and succeed.

Sweat is ready for the season to begin

Defensive end Montez Sweat gave the Chicago Bears’ defense a big boost when he arrived after a trade deadline deal last season. This season, he is ready to show what could happen when he is around for an entire season. He is ready to start the season and hit people.

The only problem is that he is hitting someone he should not be hitting to prepare for the season. He might be a little too ready for Eberflus’ liking, though.

On consecutive days, Sweat made contact with Williams. In practice that is a big no-no. The quarterback is untouchable. After making contact for the second time, Eberflus kicked him out of practice. It would be bad for him and the Chicago Bears if he hit Williams and the quarterback got hurt.

Afterward, however, Sweat was complimentary of the rookie quarterback. He said that Williams “possesses all those QB assets you want in a good QB.” He loves what Williams is doing so far.

“He possesses all those QB assets you want in a good QB.” Montez Sweat (@_sweat9) loves what he’s seeing out of Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) early in @ChicagoBears camp. @StaceyDales @MarcRoss 📺: Back Together Weekend on @NFLNetwork, ABC, ESPN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bOOlqus98b — NFL (@NFL) July 27, 2024

Sweat has been having a good camp so far. He is on a mission to have a big season. He wants to hit people and wreak havoc. He just has to save all that effort for the opponents and not his quarterback.

The battle for the Chicago Bears’ center job is heating up

There are not a lot of battles for starting positions on the Chicago Bears. There is one big one happening, however. That is at the center spot. Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton. Both are vying to replace the duo of Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick, who each spent time as starters at center.

Bates and Shelton have been splitting reps with the starters. They each play with the ones on alternate days. They have each played well at the position. Additionally, each has played some time at right guard. There is a question as to what will happen with Nate Davis. Davis has been dealing with some injuries during the veteran minicamp and again in training camp. There is a serious thought as to whether he will survive training camp so the Chicago Bears have a Plan B.

How each player performs during the preseason games will be key. We will see who starts the first game this week who it is and how he plays. Shelton feels that the battle only makes each player better.

All we’re doing is getting each other better. I’ve been in a lot of competitions since I’ve been in the NFL, and the way I see it is you’re only competing against yourself. You’re trying to be the best version of yourself you can be, and the guy you’re competing with, you’re just pushing each other to do better.

This week we may start to see one player take the lead over the other. In any case, depending on what happens with Davis, the loser of the battle may still earn a starting job, just elsewhere.

Dexter having a huge training camp, even with pads

One Chicago Bears player who was excited to have the pads on was defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. Dexter had impressive performances during OTAs and the veteran minicamp. It continued early in training camp. He was looking forward to showing even more with the pads. So far, it is mission accomplished.

Dexter dominated both in team drills as well as the one-on-ones. He showed off how much quicker he is with a slimmer frame. Additionally, he showed that he did not lose any of the strength he had last season.

Dexter’s incredible quickness, along with his athleticism, can make him a true force. He was able to help the Chicago Bears’ defense rank number one against the run. He can do that again this season. However, in addition to that, he can give the pass rush a huge boost if he can rush the quarterback from the inside.

The Chicago Bears’ pass rush has had its struggles getting to the quarterback. Many people feel that the Bears need a veteran pass rusher to improve the pass rush. If Dexter is able to provide pressure up the middle it will help the outside rushers. If the quarterback cannot step up he will inevitably move to the outside and meet one of the edge rushers.

Dexter is ready to have a breakout season. He worked hard during the offseason to prepare to be the starter. So far, his plan is working. He looks like a beast who is ready to go off. That is bad news for Chicago Bears opponents.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE