The Chicago Bears are already being linked to a top free agent this offseason

The Chicago Bears season has gone downhill pretty fast after a 4-2 start. The Bears have lost four-straight games, including one on a Hail Mary and another on a blocked field goal as time expired.

With the recent struggles and the playoffs likely out of the picture, there are big questions about the future of the franchise. But no matter who is in charge come this offseason, it will be important for the Bears to fix some glaring issues they have in the trenches.

And already, they are being linked to a prized free agent for the 2025 offseason cycle.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder made a prediction that the Chicago Bears would have their eyes on current Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith. Here is what Holder had to say in his piece for Bleacher Report:

The Bears obviously hope that Williams can be their long-term answer at quarterback. For the USC product to have long-term success, though, Chicago must protect him with a better overall blocking unit.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith—the second-ranked player on B/R’s early 2025 free-agent board—should be high atop Chicago’s wish list. He’s an above-average pass protector and a legitimate catalyst in the running game.

Smith will undoubtedly command a heft contract on the open market—if the Chiefs even allow him to get there—but at 25 years old, he has the potential to be a franchise building block. It would make sense for the Bears to target a guard like Smith if he does hit the free-agent market this offseason. The Chicago Bears have a big need at both guard spots going into this offseason as it’s unlikely they will re-sign Teven Jenkins barring a big change this season. With Nate Davis gone, there is a hole at right guard as well for the Bears. What would Trey Smith cost for the Chicago Bears? At 25-years-old, Smith can be the guard the Bears are looking for to protect Caleb Williams for the long term. He would be a franchise building block in a major area of need for the Bears. Right now, Spotrac has Smith projected to get a four-year deal around $74M. The Bears are expected to have a very healthy cap situation again this offseason, giving the Bears a leg up on some teams. With Ryan Poles struggling to find solutions on the offensive line, he needs to hit a home run this offseason not only in free agency but in the 2025 NFL Draft. Landing Smith would be a key move but they also have needs at both tackle spots too. Williams is the priority for the franchise moving forward and getting the protection lined up is very important.

