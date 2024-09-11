Tyrique Stevenson named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Chicago Bears’ starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has started the 2024 season off on a high note after he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Stevenson had the go-ahead 43-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the 4th quarter of the Bears’ 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

With the Bears trailing the Titans 17-16 with 7:45 remaining in the game, Titans’ quarterback Will Levis was in the grasp of Bears’ defensive end DeMarcus Walker in what looked like a certain sack. However, Levis decided to improvise by flipping the ball in the direction of wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who was along the sideline. The outcome was a Stevenson pick-six that sealed the victory for the Bears. Stevenson gave his take on Levis’ improvisation following the game.

“If he’s going to make dumb decisions like that, we’re going to make him pay for it.”

You have to love the confidence of the second-year defensive back. Stevenson was drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. In 16 games last season, Stevenson had 86 total tackles, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 16 passes defended. This created fairly high expectations heading into this season for the Bears’ defensive backfield, which also includes Jaylon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, and Kevin Byard III.

Chicago Bears’ secondary is loaded

Both Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson recorded interceptions in Sunday’s win, but Stevenson’s was taken the other way to the house. Stevenson also added four tackles and two passes defended in the game.

This marks the second time Stevenson has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The first time came in week 17 last year when the Bears defeated the Atlanta Falcons 37-17. It was a stellar performance for the rookie cornerback as he totaled five tackles, four passes defended, and two interceptions in the victory.

The Bears’ secondary is something to be feared with the talent they have. Jaylon Johnson is no longer the only corner that opposing quarterbacks will be hesitant to test. This will likely not be the only time a member of this Bears’ defense wins NFC Player of the Week honors in 2024. The Bears’ secondary, and defense as a whole, will face a bigger test this Sunday night when they face the Houston Texans.

