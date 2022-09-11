The rain in Chicago came in at full force early Sunday morning, testing the new sod laid down earlier this week at Soldier Field.

Stacey Dales of the NFL Network reported on the depth of the water on the sideline at Soldier Field shortly after the ground crews took the tarp off.

As Dales reported 1 to 3 inches of rain has already fallen in parts of Chicago and another two inches is expected today. A sloppy rainy field could bode well for the 49ers as it would take the ball out of Justin Fields’ hands. That being said the Bears could be able to hang around given their running game is arguably the strongest part of their offense.

Hopefully, the new hybrid Bermuda grass will hold up at Soldier Field. One thing is certain, Mother Nature in Chicago doesn’t care what your plan is, she’s going to put everything to the test.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE