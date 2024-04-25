Report: Chicago Bears waiting on intriguing offer for No.9 overall pick

The Chicago Bears are prepared to trade second first-round pick

The Chicago Bears would trade their No.9 overall pick if they received an offer they found adequate. The Bears would be looking to add more total draft picks if they were to trade back. Luckily for the Bears, multiple teams have reportedly been interested in moving up in the draft to take a quarterback. The surplus of quarterback talent this draft, and the lack of projected prospects in the next have made teams more desperate than ever to draft a quarterback. For the Bears, this should mean teams are willing to reach a bit and give up more capital to get their guy.

A prospect the Chicago Bears may trade back and take is defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. That would fill a much-needed pass rusher spot in the Bears roster. Or they may just take the best receiver, pass rusher, or offensive lineman available. However, if receivers like Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are still available at 9, then they would be a likely choice.

The Chicago Bears are very open for business at 9 and telling teams they are ready to move for the right price, per source. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 25, 2024

Could the Bears still trade up

It is still entirely possible that the Chicago Bears look to move up the board. Though trading back at this put seems much more probable for the Bears. They are already stretched thin in total draft picks this season, and trading up could mean losing even more picks. If they were to go that route they likely would have a target they felt confident enough in to go get.

Trading up a few spots for the Chicago Bears would seemingly mean getting either Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers. While trading up more spots would infer that they are looking to take top-rated receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. A scenario that has played out in multiple final mock drafts. The true value of doing so would be pairing two young and supremely talented players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Caleb Williams together in their first years. Allowing them to mold and become productive NFL players together.

