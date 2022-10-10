The Chicago Bears Week 6 injury report offers good news on Monday

The Chicago Bears have been without their star cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, since Week 2. Johnson has been battling a quad injury since the Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers. The Bears released their Week 6 injury report on Monday afternoon. The report comes in a short week as the Bears prepare to play the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

According to the statement released by the Bears, Johnson had a full day of participation during Monday’s practice. That’s a good sign for Bears fans who want to see the team’s best cornerback play the commanders. The Bears’ secondary struggled in Week 5 without him.

Defensive Back Dane Cruikshank was also a full go at Monday’s practice. Linebacker Matt Adams, who missed Weeks 3 and 4 with injury, played 17 snaps against the Vikings in Week 5. He did not participate in Monday’s practice with a calf injury.

