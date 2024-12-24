The Chicago Bears play the Seattle Seahawks in primetime this week. They try again to end their long losing streak, which currently stands at nine. Here is what to look for in the game.

The Chicago Bears once again play on primetime this week. They host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. They hope they can finally end their long, frustrating losing streak, which now stands at nine straight games. They hope to give their fans a gift as they play their final home game of the 2024 season.

This has been arguably the most heart breaking season in recent history for the Chicago Bears. There were high hopes entering the season. Bears General Manager Ryan Poles overhauled the offense and brought in a ton of talent. However, we saw that he failed to finish the job by bringing in better offensive linemen.

The result of that mistake is an offense that has struggled to move the ball. The running game has been almost non-existent, while the number one pick in this year’s draft, Caleb Williams, has had to run for his life on many occasions. He has suffered through 60 sacks, most in the NFL.

Injuries have also been a contributing factor in the Chicago Bears struggles. They suffered key injuries in nearly every position group.

Now the end of the season cannot come quick enough. Poles, along with team President Kevin Warren, can then begin the task of not just improving the roster but also hiring another coaching staff. The Bears have had three offensive coordinators and two head coaches in this season alone.

The first focus, though, is trying to end this losing streak. The Bears suffered through their longest losing streak (14 games) that covered the previous two seasons. Now they have a nine-game and counting streak this season. That means in their last 49 games, they lost 35 games, 23 of them in consecutive fashion.

The madness needs to stop!

The Chicago Bears face a Seattle Seahawks team that still has hopes for the playoffs. At 8-6, they are one game behind the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West. They need a win to keep up with the Rams. Playing Chicago, they should take care of business and put the pressure on Los Angeles.

The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorites so the bettors feel confident about them winning. Usually, playing at home gives a team a three-point advantage. The Bears are looking to play spoiler again.

Here is what to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Which players are still playing hard?

The Chicago Bears look like a team that has quit the season. In their past three games, they have not given their opponents any resistance. Despite being 4-8 after their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions, the Bears had a +1 point differential. In the past three games, it has been -60.

Earlier this month, wide receiver Keenan Allen, who will become a free agent at the end of this season, said he was open to returning to Chicago. He said that fellow wide receiver D.J. Moore asked him to run it back next season and said he’d be open to that.

After the Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions last week, however, that seemed to change. Despite having a resurgence in his play the last five weeks (82.4 receiving yards per game, 5 touchdowns), he appears ready to end the season and leave Chicago behind.

When asked if he had something to prove to the Chicago Bears front office to earn an extension, Allen instead said that it was about putting good stuff on tape. That indicates that he is auditioning for other teams, not just the Chicago Bears.

Yeah, you just got to prove it to all 32 teams. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about and the last name on your back is really what matters. I ain’t never going to quit. Just keep going.

Saying that it is all about the name on the back and not on the front will not endear Allen to either the front office or the fans. It is like he is trying to guarantee that he does not return next season.

Aside from that, there are some players who still want to stay in Chicago. They want to show that they can become contributors to a Chicago Bears improvement. The key decision-making people will keep an eye out on who continues to play hard and who are just playing the string out.

How will the offensive line look on Thursday?

The Chicago Bears struggling offensive line suffered another blow last week. Left tackle Braxton Jones, arguably the Bears’ best offensive lineman, suffered a gruesome injury and is now out for the rest of the season. Additionally, left guard Teven Jenkins suffered a calf injury. It was his fifth body part injured this season.

Injuries have decimated the offensive line the past few seasons. It was a head-scratcher that Poles did not do more to solidify the unit. That is all in the past, though. Hopefully, he learned from his mistake and he and the Chicago Bears front office make the offensive line a priority.

The thing to look for now, however, is who do the Chicago Bears assemble on the left side of the line for the final two games of the season. With Jones out now, Kiran Amegadjie looks to get a second opportunity to show what he can do. He had his first start in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

That performance was one to forget. Amegadjie looked lost as Vikings pass rushers made him look silly. His play was so bad that the Bears had him inactive for Week 16. He was drafted to be the future starter at left tackle so he needs to start showing something.

Of course, as bad of a performance as it was, the Bears could decide to go with Larry Borom. However, he has also struggled this season and is not in consideration as a starter in the future. With the unit about to be overhauled, Amegadjie wants to ensure he is still a part of the future. The Bears should give him another shot.

Jenkins did not practice on Monday or Tuesday so his status for Thursday is up in the air. If he is a no-go, Jake Curhan will step in again. He did not do too bad of a job when he filled in for Jenkins last week.

Can Williams continue to survive and play well?

Despite the horrific play of the offensive line and the rushing attack, Caleb Williams has not had a bad season. Because of the losses piling up, many feel that he hasn’t lived up to the hype (despite win/loss record not being a quarterback stat). With the high hopes dashed, they put a lot of blame on Williams.

However, Williams has played well despite in spite of having to run for his life every game. In addition to the 60 sacks, he has been knocked down 36 times and hurried 46 times. That makes it difficult for him to find open receivers.

Williams has been able to find them, however. He has 3,271 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. Additionally, he has only 5 interceptions. In fact, he holds the rookie record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception at 326 and counting. He is targeting the NFL record of 402 set by Aaron Rodgers.

His passing yards rank sixth all-time in Chicago Bears history. If he averages 283.5 passing yards in the final two games he will the the all-time passing leader in a season. Remember, he is a rookie.

Williams needs to finish the season strong. He still has some developing to do so, while many feel the Chicago Bears should sit him, that would be the worst thing to do. He needs as many snaps as he can get. He can use the season as a springboard to next season. He could build on the positives and negatives to be even better in 2025.

