Chicago Bears: Predicting wins/losses for the 2024 season

With the rosters now set, we look at the Chicago Bears’ schedule and predict their wins and losses for the 2024 season.

It is finally here! The Chicago Bears‘ 2024 season is finally among us. We are officially in Week 1. We will now see how all of the moves General Manager Ryan Poles made work out. He overhauled the offense and tailored it to his super rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams. He also tweaked the defense enough to put out an elite unit this season, hopefully.

This is Year 3 of Poles’ rebuild. From the moment he became GM in 2022, he set out to build a solid and full team that can compete for the playoffs not just for a season here and there, but consistently. He put together a better offense, a possibly elite defense, and a strong special teams unit.

Poles has said that Year 3 is the key to the rebuild. This is when the team is supposed to take a step forward and be a better team. In the first two seasons, wins and losses did not matter. That is no longer the case. Poles needs the Chicago Bears to start piling on the wins and compete.

Poles feels that Year 3 of the rebuild signals a different stage.

We knew that it was going to take time to really get all the pieces, and there’s still space for us to improve as well. So, we’re just kind of in this second phase of things.

Poles’ moves have brought a lot of hope to Chicago Bears Nation. Hope is something that has been lacking over the past decade or more. Winning seasons were a surprise rather than expected. Poles wants them to become expected.

The 2024 season could be the start of a new era of winning Chicago Bears football. Yes, there will be bumps in the road. There are many new parts on this machine and it could take some time for things to jell. However, there are too many good players for them not to figure it out.

Additionally, it is the coaching staff’s job to get the best out of the players. While head coach Matt Eberflus was on the hot seat last season, we saw what he could do with a defense. After a horrible four weeks to start out the 2023 season, the defense was very strong the rest of the way.

Now Eberflus and the Chicago Bears have Eric Washington to help Eberfus. Washington is the new defensive coordinator. On offense, the team hired Shane Waldron to be the new offensive coordinator. He hopes to use the players in a way that his predecessor, Luke Getsy, could not.

One of the reasons Poles stated for Getsy’s dismissal was his inability to use the players’ skillset enough. The main example was Justin Fields. Getsy tried to turn Fields into a pocket quarterback and not run. He tried to have Fields go against his instincts. The results were a failure. Fields was too robotic and he was not able to play his natural game.

All of that is in the past, though. Now the Chicago Bears feel they have the players to compete and the coaching staff to get the best out of them. It has to start this season, however. The pressure is on. If things don’t work out it will just be a continuation of the struggles.

Here is our prediction for the Chicago Bears record for the 2024 regular season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE