FOCO has released a new Chicago Bears Peanuts bobblehead

Cue the music, It’s time for kickoff! It’s time to brush up on your X’s and O’s because the officially licensed Chicago Bears Woodstock Peanuts Bighead Bobblehead will have you ready for all the big play excitement the next big game has to offer! Woodstock’s flying down the field for the score! Get your touchdown dance ready because the Bears Woodstock Peanuts Bighead Bobblehead is here! When your fellow fans come over to watch the game, remind them that you’re a true fan by proudly putting this Chicago Bears Woodstock Peanuts Bighead Bobblehead on display!

This Chicago Bears Woodstock Peanuts Bighead Bobblehead portrays Woodstock wearing team uniform in an action pose, ready to make the play of the game. Also included is a team-colored base that will look great in your collection. The bobble is limited to 150 units retailed at $80 standing 9.5 inches tall.

Make sure you get your hands on the Bears Woodstock Peanuts Bighead Bobblehead before they are all gone. Like all FOCO bobbleheads, each piece is hand-crafted and painted so that no two bobbleheads look the same creating a unique and diverse look to each collectible the company brings to life! Grab your Chicago Bears Woodstock Peanuts Bighead Bobblehead now and get ready to cheer the Bears this NFL season. Cheer them on with the best officially licensed collectibles and merchandise in the game from our guys at FOCO! GO BEARS!!!

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE