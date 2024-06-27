Chicago Bears: Zacch Pickens could be important player on defensive line in 2024

With the moves the Chicago Bears made at the defensive tackle position, second-year player Zacch Pickens could play a key role in 2024.

In just under three weeks the Chicago Bears begin their training camp. Once they hit the practice field, and later preseason games, big decisions have to be made. After making improvements to the defense in the 2023 offseason, General Manager Ryan Poles overhauled the offense this year.

Poles brought in a plethora of offensive players to try to field a unit that can score plenty of points. However, having the defense prevent the opposition from scoring is what will result in victories.

There were some changes made to the defense as well. Out went Eddie Jackson and in came Kevin Byard. Additionally, Poles drafted defensive end Austin Booker. Booker looks to be the future of the Chicago Bears pass rush. There was another change made along the defensive line.

The Chicago Bears allowed defensive tackle Justin Jones to sign with the Arizona Cardinals via free agency. They felt confident enough in Gervon Dexter‘s good rookie season to have him start at the three-technique. After a slow start in 2023, Dexter became more comfortable and became a force on the defensive line.

Now the Chicago Bears hope that Dexter progresses even more in Year 2. With Dexter as the starter now, though, the Bears need someone to back him up. Dexter did a great job in reserve. He took a lot of snaps to keep Jones fresh. The defense needs someone to play the role Dexter excelled in last season.

That’s where Zacch Pickens comes in. He is also in his second season. However, he did not have as big of a season as Dexter did. He was brought in more slowly, playing in just 25 percent of the defensive snaps. Also, he mostly backed up nose tackle Andrew Billings.

The Chicago Bears may try to use Pickens as the backup to Dexter. Poles brought in just Byron Cowart and some undrafted rookie free agents. Of those rookies, Keith Randolph Jr appears to be the only one who has a legitimate chance at making the team and getting meaningful snaps.

Dexter is getting all of the attention, and rightfully so. He is a force in the middle who is also athletic. He could find himself in the backfield a lot and wreak havoc. However, what helped the Chicago Bears rank number one in run defense was their ability to have a good one-two punch in Jones and Dexter. They need someone effective to back Dexter up this season.

Pickens could be the guy to back Dexter in 2024. He understands the defense more than Cowart or Randolph. The other two can back Billings at nose tackle. Randolph is a rookie so he has a lot to learn. Cowart spent time with three teams last season (Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Miami Dolphins) but did not play in any game. Nose tackle is an easier position to learn in this defense. Pickens will get the opportunity to show that he is ready to help Dexter.

New defensive coordinator Eric Washington is high on both Dexter and Pickens. He feels they can be as good or better than the Jones/Dexter pairing. He has high expectations for the pair.

I want to see polished fundamentals. I want to see things that I know will allow them to be as disruptive and as efficient with their rush fundamentals as possible. We’re talking footwork, alignment adjustments based on the down and distance, and when we’re in an obvious passing situation. It’s more awareness and just a great coordination of fundamentals that I know that are going to give them a chance to really win that particular rep and down.

The Chicago Bears are leaning into their young players to lead their turnaround. A large number of Poles’ draft picks are in key positions. Poles is building a team that can compete for the playoffs consistently. Having all these young players develop together is a good way of doing that. Zacch Pickens is a part of that youth movement.

