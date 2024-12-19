Chicago Blackhawks activate Petr Mrazek off injured reserve, send Drew Commesso down to Rockford

The team announced on Thursday morning that the veteran net-minder is set to return from injury to face the Seattle Kraken. Mrazek has been on the shelf for just over a week after he left the contest against Winnipeg at home on Dec. 8 and was replaced by Arvid Soderblom.

Mrazek has been in the cage for 20 of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 32 games this season. In those contests, he has posted a 7-11-1 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He has made over 30 saves in a game seven different times this season with his season-high being 37 saves on 40 shots faced against Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

Commesso is the odd man out in Mrazek’s activation. The 2020 second-round draft pick saw his first NHL action in relief of Soderblom against the Islanders on Dec. 12. He faced just two shots in the loss and saved both of them. Two days later, Commesso got the opportunity to make his first career NHL start in New Jersey.

Commesso was lights out through two periods against the Devils but surrendered four third-period goals in the 4-1 loss. The 22-year-old will certainly be back with the Chicago Blackhawks for the long haul, with many believing he could be the future answer in net for the next championship run.

The Chicago Blackhawks could be getting Mrazek back at the perfect time

Following a five-game losing streak that occurred during Mrazek’s injury, the team posted a 3-2-0 record in his absence. Two of the organization’s brightest prospects, Frank Nazar and Kevin Korchinski, got called up during Mrazek’s stint on the shelf. The youth movement has sparked new life into the squad and they are playing better than ever this season.

All they’ve been missing is their cog in the cage, and Mrazek brings back stability that the Chicago Blackhawks desperately need. The team has four more contests after Thursday’s battle with Seattle that will lead into the Winter Classic showdown with St. Louis on New Year’s Eve. After Thursday, the club hits the road for three straight against Calgary, Minnesota, and Buffalo.

