The Chicago Blackhawks call up top prospect Frank Nazar prior to Sunday’s home game against the Islanders

The former first-round pick will be ready to roll for Sunday’s matinee contest at the United Center against New York. The team announced early Friday morning that Nazar will be departing from Rockford after playing 21 games in the AHL.

Nazar’s first stint in the AHL was one to remember, making this promotion a well-deserved one. The former Michigan Wolverine averaged over a point per game with the IceHogs, and found the back of the net 11 times in his 21 games.

This is not the First Rodeo for the newest Chicago Blackhawks Forward

Nazar signed an entry-level deal with the franchise immediately after his year with Michigan came to a close. In his debut with the organization, the young forward lit the lamp on his very first NHL shot.

FRANK NAZAR SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL ON HIS FIRST NHL SHOT ‼️👏 pic.twitter.com/KWIeewZeR4 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 14, 2024

Nazar’s debut served as a bolt of electricity to a fan base that did not have a whole lot to cheer for a season ago. While the now 20-year-old was only up for the team’s final three games of the season, it left Chicago Blackhawk fans eager to see more of the future top-six forward.

One change for Nazar is the new bench boss he will be working under in his second stint with the Blackhawks. With the organization relieving Luke Richardson of his duties last week, Nazar’s coach in Rockford, Anders Sorensen will be the lead man this time around for the budding star. The familiarity between Nazar and Sorensen will help ease the newest member of the forward group back into the NHL game and get him comfortable with the style of play that is expected of him. Nazar joins Rockford teammates Drew Commesso and Kevin Korchinski with the Blackhawks, after the goalie and defenseman got called up last week.

What Nazar brings to the Chicago Blackhawks right now

There’s no sugarcoating the fact that the Chicago Blackhawks have found trouble scoring frequently this season. Nazar’s ability to generate offense both for himself and others is a trait the Chicago Blackhawks need desperately and they could not keep him away from the NHL level for much longer.

His numbers with Rockford and the University of Michigan speak for themselves and is easily seen as a guy who can excel at the highest level once he settles in. Puck drop for Sunday’s contest in Chicago is slated for 3:00 with the Blackhawks looking to get back at the Islanders following a 5-4 loss on Thursday.

