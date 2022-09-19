After finishing the 2021-22 season with the Chicago Blackhawks affiliate, Rockford IceHogs, winger Kurtis Gabriel has announced his retirement from professional hockey.

Chicago Blackhawks and Rockford IceHogs propsect Kurtis Gabriel has announced his retirement, Monday, from professional hockey at the age of 29.



Gabriel was drafted in the 3rd round by the Minnesota Wild in 2013 and eventually made his NHL debut with the team. The winger was reputed for his fists and in 51 NHL games logged 153 penalty minutes.



In a Twitter post, the 29-year-old said “I feel like I need to listen to my body, my heart, and my mind, and they are telling me it is time to retire from playing professional hockey.”

The Newmarket, Ontario native joined the Blackhawks organization after starting the year with the Toronto Marlies. He would play his first game with the ‘Hogs on January 22 and finished his time in Rockford in the regular season with 39 games played and five points.



Gabriel would also play in two Blackhawks games plus made an appearance in all five IceHogs postseason games in 2022.



Wishing him the best wherever his next chapter leads him.

