REPORT: Chicago Blackhawks file a motion to dismiss a lawsuit related to sexual assault scandal

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Blackhawks filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from November from a former team prospect. The former prospect was the second player to file a lawsuit against the Blackhawks regarding a sexual assault case involving former video coach Brad Aldrich.

Per a report from The Athletic in November, the unnamed former prospect’s complaint mirrored the lawsuit brought by former top Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach–whom the Blackhawks settled with in 2021:

The lawsuit, filed under the name “John Doe,” alleged that Aldrich “groomed, harassed, threatened and assaulted” the player, who had previously been identified in a Jenner & Block report as “Black Ace 1.” Black Ace is a term for a prospect who joins the team for a playoff run but doesn’t play. The suit was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County (Ill.) on Thursday and obtained by The Athletic. The Blackhawks in 2021 settled a lawsuit filed by former Black Ace Kyle Beach, who said Aldrich sexually assaulted him and threatened to ruin his career. Blackhawks management didn’t act on the allegations until after the playoffs. Aldrich was allowed to resign, had his name etched onto the Stanley Cup and even had his day with the trophy. Aldrich pled guilty in 2013 to criminal sexual conduct with a 16-year-old high school hockey player he coached in Michigan.

The Chicago Blackhawks file a motion to dismiss lawsuit

On Tuesday, the Blackhawks filed a motion to dismiss the November lawsuit. Per the Chicago Tribune, the Blackhawks’ attorneys argued the lawsuit should be dismissed based on legal technicalities:

The Chicago Blackhawks filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss a negligence lawsuit brought by a former prospect who accused the team of covering up his complaints in 2010 that he was sexually assaulted and harassed by then-video coach Brad Aldrich. In the motion, the Hawks’ attorneys argue the suit should be thrown out on the grounds that it missed deadlines for filing and that its claims fail to meet the standards of what constitutes negligent or intentional “infliction of emotional distress.” In a statement to the Tribune, the NHL team said: “While we cannot comment further on active litigation, we can say that the Chicago Blackhawks remain fully committed to creating a safe workplace for every member of the organization.”

The Blackhawks sexual assault scandal doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. While the Blackhawks are trying to get the case thrown out of court, they could decide to handle the case with the former prospect as they did with Aldrich in 2021.

Settling out of court would play better for their PR team than trying to throw out a sexual assault case based on missed deadlines.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE