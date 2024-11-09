Chicago Blackhawks Defenseman Leading by Example

The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t had the best start to the season, going 5-8-1 through the first 14 games. While there are only three points separating them from third place in the Central Division, the Blackhawks have struggled to find consistency as a team. That being said, assistant captain Seth Jones has found his consistency so far this season.

Seth Jones Bouncing Back for the Chicago Blackhawks

Last season was nearly the worst of Seth Jones’ career. He played in 67 games for the Chicago Blackhawks, putting up 31 points (8 goals, 23 assists) and finishing the season with a minus 15 rating. He missed extensive time due to an injury, and when he returned, he couldn’t establish any rhythm to his game. The Blackhawks acquired Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021 with the intention of him becoming a veteran presence and leader as the team entered a rebuild. Jones then signed an 8-year contract extension with the Blackhawks that same summer, keeping him with the team until the 2030-31 season.

Jones’ first season with the Chicago Blackhawks was strong as he posted 51 points (5 goals, 46 assists) in 78 games. However, his production took a steep decline as he put up just 37 points in 72 games in the 2022-23 season along with an abysmal minus 38 rating. While last season was an improvement for Jones in the plus/minus category, the Blackhawks still needed more out of him in terms of offensive production.

This season, it looks as if Jones is having a resurgence in his game. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) through 14 games. He also has a minus one rating. If he continues this kind of play, he is on pace for 52 points this season, just two shy of his career high of 54. What makes these numbers for Jones more impressive is that he is logging nearly 26 minutes of ice time per game so far this season.

Jones’ Leadership Impact on the Season’s Future

Seth Jones was a player the Chicago Blackhawks needed to have a turnaround season, and so far, it looks like that’s the case. It can be challenging to play for a rebuilding team. Expectations are low for regular season success, and the playoffs certainly aren’t something the Blackhawks are eyeing this year. But Jones signed on for eight more seasons with the Blackhawks knowing that the team would be entering a rebuild. His commitment to the Chicago Blackhawks organization cannot be understated. He was named an Assistant Captain for a reason, and this season he has lived up to that leadership responsibility.

Connor Bedard is only in his second season, and more rookies like forward Frank Nazar and defensemen Artyom Levshunov still have to develop and grow accustomed to the NHL level. With so much young talent yet to break into the NHL full-time, there could be more struggles anticipated for the Chicago Blackhawks for at least the next couple of years.

The Blackhawks are hoping those struggles can be mitigated by the additions of forwards like Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen, who have now begun to find their offensive footing. But it’s assumed that Seth Jones will remain the constant for years to come. He will continue to be the pillar of the Chicago Blackhawks defense and will be relied on to play heavy minutes night in and night out in all scenarios. Jones will also remain a steadfast presence for the Blackhawks’ young defensemen like Kevin Korchinski and Levshunov. His consistent effort in every game makes him a role model for these young players, and that kind of mindset spreads throughout a locker room.

The Chicago Blackhawks certainly don’t suffer from a lack of skill. They have a conglomeration of exciting and fast young talent combined with the poise and experience of more veteran players. They will need more time for their rookies to develop and gel, but with a player like Seth Jones at the helm of the rebuild alongside Connor Bedard, perhaps that can happen sooner rather than later.

