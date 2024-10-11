Chicago Bulls announce broadcast schedule for upcoming season

If there’s one thing sports fans like, it’s knowing when their favorite team’s matches are going to be and how to watch or listen to them. Whenever a team’s broadcast schedule is announced, it’s a great help for fans. This is because they can make arrangements so they don’t miss key upcoming matches. On October 7, the full TV and radio broadcast schedule for the Chicago Bulls’ 2024-2025 season was released. More details about this are below.

Watching Chicago Bulls games on TV

It’s recently been announced that the Bulls will have a new television home for the 2024-2025 season: the newly launched Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). The CHSN will broadcast the Bulls’ five pre-season matches as well as all 82 of the team’s regular games. Five team members have been announced: K.C. Johnson, Kendall Gill, and Jason Goff will make up the studio team, while Stacey King, a former Bulls player, will give analysis, and Adam Amin will give a running commentary.

Listening to Bulls Matches on Radio

If you’re keen to listen to upcoming Bulls matches on the radio, the station you’ll want to tune into is Audacy’s 670 AM The Score. This station is set to broadcast three of the Bulls’ five preseason games, along with all of their matches during the regular season. This includes both home and away games. There will also be plenty of pre-game and post-game content for fans to listen to.

So far, three people have been announced as anchors of the Bulls’ broadcast matches. Alyssa Bergamini will be responsible for hosting the post-game show, while Bill Wennington, a former Bulls player and three-time NBA champion, will supply an analysis of the matches. The last team member is Chucky Swirsky, a member of the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame, whose role will be to provide running commentary.

Chicago Bulls Matches in Spanish

Spanish-speaking fans don’t have to miss out on the Bulls’ matches during the 2024-2025 season. On the radio station WRTO 1200AM, one pre-season game and all 41 of the Bulls’ home games will be broadcast by Latino Media Network, with all content delivered in Spanish. Miguel Esparza will be providing real-time commentary on the games, while Elio Benitez will be giving listeners an analysis of the action on the court.

Key Dates

The Bulls’ five pre-season matches are taking place from Tuesday, October 8, thru Friday, October 18. As for the main season, this is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 23, in New Orleans, and end on Sunday, April 23, 2025, in Philadelphia. A total of three matches will also be shown on NBATV, while one will be broadcast on ESPN. Start times range from 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m., with most of them kicking off at around 7:00 p.m.

How Will the Chicago Bulls Fare This Season?

There’s no telling how the Chicago Bulls will perform but one thing’s for sure: they’re determined to bring their A-game. The team has won a total of six NBA seasons in the past, but all these victories were in the 90s. The Bulls have got a lot of work to do if they want to claim victory for the first time in over two decades. Time will tell if they’re able to put in a good enough performance to become the NBA champions. Fans are hoping for the best and want to see some great results from the team.

