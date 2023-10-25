It took one game before frustrations boiled over for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls made the decision to ‘run it back’ with this core of players, re-signing Nikola Vucevic to pair with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, rather than blow it all up. And after one game of the 2023-24 NBA season, it appears as if there is already some frustrations.

Chicago fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 on Wednesday night at the United Center, being outscored 63-49 in the second half. The Bulls couldn’t hold a first half lead and watched a young Thunder team take the lead and never look back.

And following the game, Bulls players expressed their frustrations with the loss.

Per multiple reports, Bulls players held a meeting in the locker room following the loss to the Thunder at home. Ouch. That’s not a good sign.

Bulls already had a team meeting after Game 1. Billy Donovan said he walked in and asked if they needed more time to talk. He was told yeah, and walked out. This is going well so far. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) October 26, 2023

Chicago Bulls facing adversity already?!?!

It’s only been one game and already the Chicago Bulls are holding a players-only meeting, letting Billy Donovan know they needed time to finish up. That’s really not a good sign.

It’s VERY rare that something like this happens after one game but this is a core that has played together for multiple years. And it’s a core that really didn’t play well.

DeRozan led the way with 20 points but LaVine had just 16 on 4-of-16 shooting. Vucevic had 11 points and 9 rebounds with Patrick Williams putting together another tough performance with just 8 points and 3 rebounds.

Perhaps the meeting was connected to the coaching of Billy Donovan. Or just frustrations for certain players like Vucevic who had a heated exchange with Donovan on the bench during the game. Vucevic did say the talks were ‘constructive’ so there’s that…

This team should be better and while it’s still early, the decision to ‘run it back’ and try to see what they got out of this team is uh, not working.

