Chicago Bulls guard has been on a heater in his last 10 games

The Chicago Bulls are slowly winding down their season as there are only 13 games left in the regular season.

The Bulls are coming off a tough loss to the Phonix Suns where they lost by a score of 127-121.

Coby White was the Bull’s leading scorer in the game collecting 24.0 points on the night.

The Bulls also saw an impressive performance from one of their guards, Tre Jones, who has been on a pretty decent tear as of late.

Chicago Bulls guard has been on a tear

Jones was one of the players brought over in the three-team trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. Since joining the Bulls Jones has been outstanding, averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Jones has been on a hot streak as of late, scoring 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and a steal a game in 30.5 minutes in his last ten games. The hot streak continued for Jones as he was the Bulls fourth-leading scorer in the loss against the Suns, putting up 12.0 points while adding 9.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 32.0 minutes.

March has been the 25-year-old best month, as Jones doubled his point total from February, 7.2 points, to 14.2 points this month. Jones also is putting up season highs in assists (7.0) and rebounds (4.3), while also shooting his best from behind the arc for this season (58.3%).

Jones’s performance, helped him capture his first double-double of the season against the Utah Jazz, where he scored 18.0 points and dished out 12.0 assists.

First Bulls double-double for Tre 👏 pic.twitter.com/nh9Wbqx76J — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 18, 2025

Will Jones return for next season?

Jones will become an unrestricted free agent after this season and is looking to get a pretty good payday this summer. The Bulls have a ton of guards on their roster, with Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmu to name a few, all being under contract for next season.

Giddey has emerged as the main point guard for the Bulls as he is also on a heater post-All-Star break. Giddey is expected to test the market as a restricted free agent and will likely resign with the Bulls, which takes a spot away from Jones for next season.

A helpful player in trying times

Jones has provided highlights for fans in what has proven to be a trying season for the Bulls.

If the Bulls bring Jones back, he would be a great option to have off the bench or make a spot start.

The way Jones has been playing, he is looking like a player the Bulls should think about building around.

Coby White’s hot streak puts him in elite company Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE