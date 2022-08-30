The United Center plays host to the first ever Chicago Bulls Fest in Chicago happening over Labor Weekend.

Labor Day weekend promises to be exciting as the Chicago Bulls organization presents the inaugural Bulls Fest on September 3 and 4.

The two-day festival will feature a 3v3 basketball tournament, live music, art exhibitions, kid-friendly activities, food and drink.

“Bulls Fest reflects our commitment to creating legendary experiences for our fans through basketball and championing the local artists and businesses that make our city so great,” Chicago Bulls president and COO Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to incorporate Bulls Fest into Chicago’s exciting street festival lineup and close out the summer alongside the fans and city that support our team day in and day out.”



Teams participating in the 3v3 event will be divided into brackets and guaranteed games on Saturday and Sunday. Courts for the games are to be set up in Lot C, located on the North side of the United Center. The tournament will also include brackets for wheelchair basketball teams.

1. It’s the first time we’re hosting #BullsFest – don’t you want to say you were there for the inaugural year? pic.twitter.com/DjKF8nLgOu — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 24, 2022

There would be exclusive photo-ops with Bulls players like Ayo Dosunmu, Javonte Green and Dalen Terry along with Bulls Legends Will Perdue, Kendall Gill, Ben Gordon and Randy Brown.



A number of the team’s entertainment groups will be there, including the Bucket Boys, Incredibulls, Luvabulls, as well as Benny the Bull. This should be an awesome event for Chicago Bulls fans ahead of the new season.





For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE