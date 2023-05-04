Could the Chicago Bulls peruse Dillon Brooks in free agency?

The 2022-2023 NBA season is coming to an end, as we enter the middle part of the semifinals. The Chicago Bulls were eliminated in the play-in tournament by the Miami Heat, who went on to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, the number one seed. This was an underwhelming season for the Bulls as they were projected to be much better, and maybe even contend in the Eastern Conference.

With the injury to Lonzo Ball looking worse and worse by the day, the Bulls are in a tough spot this off season. What needs to be improved in order for this solid roster to be more competitive next year? Changes are likely to come, the question is just what will change.

Today, John Hollinger of The Athletic wrote a piece about the looming free agency situation revolving around forward Dillon Brooks. He mentioned the Chicago Bulls being a possible destination for the most hated man in the NBA at the moment.

In particular, one can see how Dillon Brooks might be tempting for Chicago, which found its footing towards the end of last season despite a paucity of trustworthy forwards.

I’m not sure how I feel about this. Brooks has been in the news for all the wrong reasons the last few weeks, as he recently ran his mouth to LeBron James, and was then promptly eliminated by the Los Angelas Lakers a few days later. He was a ‘meme’ and a laughingstock on social media immediately after and was clowned for his comments.

Dillon Brooks went 24/77 from the field in Memphis' series vs. the Lakers. He missed 53 shots. Here are all of them: pic.twitter.com/UkrTcWrAff — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) May 2, 2023

What do you think about the Chicago Bulls potentially adding Dillon Brooks? Would he bring a spark, or some fire to this sometimes-unmotivated team, or would he just create and even worse environment?

