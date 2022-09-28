We take a look at the point guard situation for the Chicago Bulls after the Lonzo Ball news from media day

The recent news of Lonzo Ball still having pain in his knee comes in unfortunate timing, with the Chicago Bulls’ first preseason game less than a week away. Now Chicago must look into their depth in the backcourt and decide who will be the play caller and court leader in a season with high expectations within a tough Eastern Conference.

The immediate question that comes into play with Ball sidelined with no timetable of return is: Who should be the starting point guard for the Bulls? Looking at Chicago’s roster for the 2022-23 NBA season, Coach Billy Donovan has some options and will need to decide who’s the best fit for this crucial position on the team. Donovan has already spoken on this new dilemma recently,

“We’ll have to see how these guys gel and mesh once training camp starts and we start practicing,” Donovan said. “But I think we have enough back there that we can get the job done from that standpoint.”

With that being said, let’s take a look at Chicago’s options for the starting point guard spot to begin the season.

