Chicago Bulls sign E.J. Liddell to two-way deal

The Chicago Bulls signed forward E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract on Friday, Mike Scotto of HoopsHype reports.

Chicago originally signed Liddell to an Exhibit 10 contract in September, and this two-way deal reflects that they were impressed by his play in camp.

The signing ensures that E.J. Liddell will remain with the Chicago Bulls organization as we head into the 2024-25 regular season. It is likely, though, that Liddell will spend a majority of his time with the G League Windy City Bulls.

Liddell played college ball at The Ohio State University, and was taken in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. The young forward then made his way to Atlanta and Phoenix before ending up in Chicago.

The 6-foot-7 23 year old is still looking to make a name for himself in the NBA. After missing the entirety of his rookie year due to a torn ACL, he played in just eight games for the Pelicans last season. In those eight appearances, Liddell scored four points and grabbed five rebounds while averaging just under three minutes per game.

Chicago will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET tonight before opening the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 23.

