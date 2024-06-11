Chicago, a.k.a. the Windy City, features a treasure trove of attractions for visitors , locals, and entertainment enthusiasts. Revered for its tasty food selections, including Italian beef, Chicago-style hot dogs, and deep-dish pizza, this mega city is a delight par excellence.

Indeed, its namesake – the Windy City – gathered momentum in 1856 but is less a reference to weather phenomena and more about the politics of the city and the bitter rivalries that dominated Chicago’s cantankerous chambers.

Then, of course, there was the 1871 Great Chicago Fire. It is said that Mrs O’Leary’s cow caused the blaze, but the jury is still out on that one. Modern-day Chicago is a marvel to behold, with Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs, Willis Tower at 1450 feet and 110 stories, and The Bean at Chicago’s Millennium Park.

But today, we pay tribute to the city’s appreciation of Vegas-style entertainment with various statutes democratizing the gaming scene.

Source: Chicago.gov

In 2019, the Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, inked a new gambling expansion bill into law. This law allowed the first-ever Chicago-based casino to operate. Barely a month later, Mayor Lori Lightfoot took additional steps to plan for the casino’s development.

Respondents were able to voice their opinions on this topic. A week after the survey, 10,000 residents reported their views on the Chicago casino. According to the data collected in the survey, 36% of respondents preferred the ideal location of the casino to be downtown, and 32% preferred a location that would generate new development.

But, of course, building new casinos isn’t an isolated event. Plenty of amenities complement casino construction, notably restaurants, theatres, live entertainment, hotels, music venues, nightlife, shopping, amusement parks, golf courses, and fitness centers.

Among the many benefits of casinos – according to Chicago respondents and government officials – are increased tax revenues, increased employment, boosts to the local economy, and contributions to the city’s police and fire pension funds.

Viewed in perspective, the generally positive sentiment for constructing a casino in Chicago was overwhelming. There is a real appetite for casino-style entertainment, which also bodes well for the virtual gaming scene. One particular area ripe for development is social gaming.

Chicago-based residents can enjoy a plethora of high-quality gaming attractions, including slots, card games, table games, and other games from the comfort of home or on the go. Of course, not every site is worth considering. It’s important to read reviews of recommended social casino sites since these are fully vetted by experts in the industry.

The Stats Back Up the Case for Chicago’s Affinity for Gaming

According to the Chicago Tribune (2023), Chicago now ranks as the third largest casino market in the US gambling industry. That’s a stunning endorsement of the city’s acceptance, enjoyment, and adoption of the casino scene.

In 2023, commercial casinos across the US won $66.5 billion from players, according to the AGA (American Gaming Association) , which indicated a 10% boost over 2022 – a record-breaker by all accounts. Chicago moved up the ladder to 3rd place, behind Atlantic City and Las Vegas. However, the actual figure is much higher, at $110 billion, for US casino operators in 2023 when considering tribal casinos.

But social casinos don’t rely on gambling since no money needs to change hands upfront. Players can play for free since the in-game currency is virtual gold coins (GCs). A structured framework of rewards exists in the form of signup bonuses, promotional offers, daily and weekly rewards, draws, and tournaments.

Of course, players can purchase gold coin packages and enjoy slots, card games, and table games at their leisure. The minimum age is 18+, markedly lower than the 21+ restriction for regulated online casinos nationwide.

And yes, Chicago is a hub for sports betting action, too. Illinois sports betting revenues topped $1 billion in 2023 , up 26.1%. This is behind New Jersey’s sports betting revenue and industry leader, New York. Overall, the regulated sports and casino industries are thriving across Chicago. Fortunately, the social casino scene remains free to play for fans in the Windy City – a win-win for all!

