The Chicago Cubs two games in Japan did not go according to plan as they were swept in a two game series by scores of 4-1 and 6-3. They now have over a week in between regular season games as their next match up will be Thursday, March 27 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Here, despite starting 0-2 to begin the year, we look at three positive takeaways from the Dodgers series.

Shota Imanaga did not allow a hit

Opening Day starter Shota Imanaga pitched four no-hit innings for the Cubs. He did walk four batters and was pulled for pitch count reasons. Craig Counsell’s decision to remove him from the game has drawn some controversy, but by the time he is on the mound in a regular season game again his pitch count will be higher. Overall, it was a nice first outing for Imanaga, who is looking to build upon the success he had last year.

Matt Shaw got several firsts out of the way

Rookie third baseman Matt Shaw made his MLB debut overseas. In Japan he collected his first hit, scored his first run, and even made his first defensive error. However, he also made some nice plays in the field. He still has some first to accomplish. Hopefully check list items like first home run, extra base hit, RBI, and stolen base won’t take long to come about.

Nico Hoerner should be on the field for domestic opening day

The Cubs were without second baseman Nico Hoerner while in Japan as he is still working his way back from off-season elbow surgery. His absence was felt as replacement Jon Berti had a critical defensive error in the second Cubs vs Dodgers game. Hoerner is expected to be ready for domestic opening day and his return will be a big boost for the Cubs in all facets of the game.

An 0-2 start to the season is not ideal, but consecutive losses happen several times throughout a 162 game baseball season. Hopefully the Cubs will get in the win column next against the Diamondbacks.

