Back in November, the Chicago Cubs designated former closer Adbert Alzolay for assignment and he became a free agent. The soon to be 30 year old underwent Tommy John surgery in August and is slated to miss most or all of the 2025 season. That being said, he was unable to find a MLB deal this off-season and instead signed a two year minor league deal with the New York Mets.

Per Will Sammon at The Athletic, Adbert Alzolay is joining the Mets on a two year minor league deal. This will allow him to continue his rehab, build familiarity with a new organization, and whether he pitches or not in 2025, aim to be a player competing for a MLB roster spot in 2026. Kudos to executive David Stearns, who is familiar with Alzolay from his time spent with the Milwaukee Brewers, for getting a low risk, high reward signing done on a player of Alzolay’s potential.

Chicago Cubs fans received a heartfelt message from Adbert Alzolay

As an international signee at 17 years old, Alzolay has spent more than a decade in the Cubs organization. Following his decision to sign with the Mets he posted a heartfelt message on social media thanking the fans for all the love, support, and memories he has from over the years.

To the Wrigley faithful and the true fans that follow me during my journey . Thank you for all the support and love you guys gave me during my journey in the Windy City love you guys with all my heart. I always gave my 100% every time I put the cubbie blue on — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) January 25, 2025

What could have been

Entering 2024, there was a lot of optimism that Alzolay would be the Cubs long term closer. He was coming off of a strong 2023 season where he had a 2.67 ERA and had notched 22 saves. Unfortunately the elbow did not cooperate, he initially tried to rehab it, and he ended up having surgery.

