The Chicago Cubs are the hottest team in baseball right now. Only the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers have a better record since the All-Star Break.

The Chicago Cubs are the hottest team in baseball and it isn’t close. The Cubs have a 31-19 record in their last fifty games with victories against the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs have won six straight series against formidable opponents like the division rival Reds and NL East leading Braves. to

The organization is 16-7 since the All-Star Break and lead the MLB in team batting average (.294) as well as runs scored (166) during that stretch. The Cubbies also boast one of the best run differentials in the league, ranking inside the top ten. The team’s offensive attack has been anchored by NL Player Of The Month Cody Bellinger.

Congratulations to @Cody_Bellinger, the @MLB NL Player of the Month for July! pic.twitter.com/ueAWefskt6 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 2, 2023

Bellinger in his last thirty games has an other-worldly slash line of .430/.472/.719 with nine home-runs and thirty-one RBI’s. The 2019 NL MVP is hitting a stellar .332 on the season thus far in 82 games. Bellinger could see some NL MVP consideration but won’t be able to overcome the tremendous season that Ronald Acuña Jr. is having.

The team’s confidence is sky-high right now as evidenced by comments made by shortstop Dansby Swanson on August 7th.

Swanson has spoken 🫡 pic.twitter.com/W6kB2mG4c5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 7, 2023

Swanson’s comments are well-founded but will be put to the test in these closing months of the season. The Northsiders are one game back from the final Wild Card spot behind the Reds and will need to continue to make up ground for a playoff spot. The Cubs will have a number of important matchups in August and September which can be found here. Can the club continue to be the hottest team in baseball?

The Cubs will look to bounce back tonight from a 11-2 bludgeoning at the hands of the New York Mets last night. The team will send out Jameson Taillon (6-6, 5.36 ERA) to the mound against Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.60 ERA) with first pitch at 6:10 PM CST at Citi Field.

