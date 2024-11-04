The Chicago Cubs have been listed as a potential landing spot for veteran lefty Blake Snell, according to a recent report.

The Chicago Cubs had a phenomenal starting rotation through the 2024 season, mostly accentuated by Shota Imanaga and his ability to trick batters at the plate. However, the Cubs have been linked to another potential star pitcher.

According to a recent report, Blake Snell could potentially see himself pitching for the better (statistically speaking) of the two Chicago teams. The Cubs have already declined Drew Smyly’s player option for the 2025 season so bringing in a veteran pitcher who threw a no hitter in 2024 and also earned two Cy Young awards in his career doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

This begs the question, if the Cubs do test signing Snell in free agency, who gets the boot? Lefties Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga have both been solid and consistent, while Jameson Taillon could be an easy flip to make room to sign Snell. Javier Assad finished with a 3.27 ERA in 2024 but if the Cubs decide to keep Taillon to have another veteran in the rotation, then Assad could be moved to the bullpen.

The Chicago Cubs do get Cody Bellinger back for the 2025 season to the tune of $27.5 million. Blake Snell was paid out $15 million in 2024 according to his contract with the Giants. Jameson Taillon is earned a respectable $17 million for the 2024 season and is expected to earn a guaranteed $18 million according to his contract with the Cubs. If they can sign Snell for around the same amount I think it would be worth chasing him during free agency.

Blake Snell finished his 2024 campaign with the San Gransisco Giants with a 5-3 record and a 3.12 ERA, as well as 145 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched. As I said before he also pitched a no hitter in August against the Cincinnati Reds, he has the talent, he has a great pitch mix and funny overhand delivery that makes batters have a hard time reading the pitch out of his hand.

In comparison, the Chicago Cubs’ current Ace, Shota Imanaga finished his 2024 season with a 15-3 record and his 2.91 ERA placed him 5th in the league in that category. Adding Snell in the rotation could prove to be a huge upgrade to an already tremendous Chicago Cubs pitching staff for the 2025 season as long as he stays injury free.

The 2024 MLB free agency has been causing quite a frenzy over super stars set to hit the market, and I think the Chicago Cubs could sneak in a meeting with Snell and his agent to get the deal done. I don’t know if it’s wishful thinking, but adding a veteran like Snell to the rotation could do a lot for the clubhouse as a whole. I mean, having multiple talented pitchers in the rotation that can go deep into games while efficiently keeping the opponents scoring to a minimum could potentially make the Cubs a World Series contender for the 2025 season.

Blake Snell is no stranger to the National League, he’s comfortable facing the NL teams and would be the difference in keeping the Chicago Cubs at the top of their division. I hope this isn’t just a pipe dream, the Cubs could use another ace up their proverbial sleeve, no matter where he goes Snell is going to be a dominant force on the mound. Let’s just hope his start days are with the Cubs for the 2025 season.

