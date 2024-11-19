The Chicago Cubs Designate Adbert Alzolay for assignment.

On Tuesday November 19th the Chicago Cubs were reported to be designating RHP Adbert Alzolay for assignment. Since Alzolay has just between 3-5 years service time in the Major Leagues he could reject an outright assignment in favor of free agency if he went unclaimed by another team. Alzolay who underwent Tommy John surgery in August is slated to miss all of the 2025 season.

The 29-year old Alzolay has spent all 12 seasons of his professional career so far with the Chicago Cubs. Signed out of Venezuela at 18 by the Cubs, Alzolay who only pitched in 17.1 innings this year went 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA. Coming off a strong season in 2023 in which he accumulated 22 saves in 64 innings with a 2.67 ERA, all things looked for him to be the future closer for the Cubs.

Sadly that won’t be the case with Alzolay’s Cubs tenure most likely coming to a close. With him slated to miss all of 2025 there is most likely no possibility for a team to trade for him. Since Alzolay is still arbitration eligible and according to MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz he projects he’s owed somewhere around $2.3M a team may take a chance and claim him.

Whatever happens, with the DFAing of Alzolay the Chicago Cubs clear room on the 40-man which is now at 39. The move allows the Cubs to make a move to protect a guy such as Owen Caissie who is eligible for the Rule 5 draft. The Cubs have until 6 p.m. on November 19th to make that decision.

