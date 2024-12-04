The Chicago Cubs could be interested in Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet per a report

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have made trades in the past, most notably a deal that sent starter Jose Quintana to the North Side for a package of prospects including Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease.

Now, the two crosstown rivals could be doing business again and it involves an ace pitcher.

Per a report from MLB reporter on Morosi, the Chicago Cubs are a ‘viable candidate’ to land White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet. Here is what he tweeted on Wednesday morning about the situation.

The Cubs and Reds are among the viable candidates to acquire White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Of note, the Cubs and White Sox have made 4 trades since 2017, beginning with the José Quintana deal.

Morosi also mentions the Cubs’ NL Central rival, the Cincinnati Reds, as another candidate to land Garrett Crochet. Both teams need a starting pitcher to boost their rotations, so it does make sense for both to be interested.

Our friends at Bleacher Nation also discussed the possibility of the Cubs being involved with Crotchet as well:

“Crochet is exactly what the Cubs want this offseason (a front-of-the-rotation arm), he is under control for two cheap years of arbitration, and the Cubs are loaded with upper-level, top-100 position prospects. So if that’s what the White Sox are looking for, the Cubs are probably as well positioned as any other club to put together a strong offer.”

While the White Sox have had their struggles, Crochet has developed into a legit ace. In 2024, he posted a 3.58 ERA despite having a 6-12 record overall. He did post a 3.55 ERA the year before.

The Chicago Cubs have enough to offer for Garrett Crochet

The White Sox are obviously rebuilding, so landing top prospects is the goal in any deal to land Garrett Crotchet. And the Chicago Cubs fill that mold. The Cubs farm system ranked No. 10 to end the season by MLB.com and a player like Owen Cassie could be the center piece for a trade.

The Cubs would be hesitant to trade a pitcher like Cade Horton as he’s a projected center piece to their rotation. But they do have the pieces to get something done and it will be interesting to see if talks heat up.

