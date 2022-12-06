Carlos Correa is on the shortlist as the Chicago Cubs are in the market for a shortstop.

The Chicago Cubs are looking for a shortstop, a player who could turn their fortunes around for good by next MLB season



Although the Cubs have already been linked to a number of names including Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, it appears that there is movement as far as Carlos Correa is concerned.



Chicago reportedly met with the two-time All-Star in San Diego per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, and this was confirmed by Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

The Northsiders chased Correa for his services last offseason, but the pursuit fell flat after the 28-year old ended up pitching tent with the Minnesota Twins. This time around, it is believed he is a matter of priority.



Correa features a resume that includes a World Series crown, Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and two All-Star selections.



Per FanGraphs Correa slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI last season for Minnesota while being responsible for three defensive runs saved above average.

