Roki Sasaki can officially sign anywhere, and it’s a golden opportunity for the Chicago Cubs

Despite the Chicago Cubs already adding Matthew Boyd to the team last week, more pitching depth is needed all around before the 2025 season begins. It is known the Cubs are expected to be big players in the bullpen market, but another quality starter would be helpful to finalize the rotation. The posting of Sasaki brings hope to plenty of franchises across Major League Baseball that are attempting to bring him to their city.

Sasaki has been highly coveted since he burst onto the scene in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The right-hander carved up big-league bats with ease and was a big part of the Japanese squad that captured the gold against Team USA in the finals.

Chicago Cubs front office can’t afford to squander this opportunity

Management and ownership have not beat around the bush when talking about their objectives in free agency this offseason. They likely won’t throw a massive offer to any free agent, and if they pick up a bigger name, it will be via trade. With that being said, there is no excuse for Jed Hoyer and company not to go after a player like Sasaki.

The 23-year-old will net a minor league-level deal from whichever franchise is lucky enough to obtain his services, with the signing bonus on the deal being the largest payment that will need to be forked over. Sasaki is an extremely affordable asset for this Chicago Cubs team right now, and he is by far the best right-handed starting pitcher available to bolster their rotation.

The Chicago Cubs’ recent history with Japanese free agents will help their case in trying to sign Sasaki

Shota Imanaga was a huge hit for management as a free agent signing last offseason. The left-hander dominated in his first year at the Major League level and is on a relatively team-friendly contract for the next three seasons. Imanaga cited Yu Darvish as an individual who sold him on the city of Chicago and the first-class organization that the Cubs were.

Imanaga along with outfielder Seiya Suzuki are keeping a strong pipeline from the NPB that the Cubs are hoping can last a long time. These two acquisitions are ones they are also looking to use when recruiting Sasaki to the windy city. Having the recent history of appealing to Japanese free agents gives the Cubs a fighting chance in bidding for Sasaki’s services. It’s now all up to them to see if they can close the deal.

