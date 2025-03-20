Chicago Cubs have a co-dependent relationship with star player ahead of make-or-break 2025

The Chicago Cubs front office showed a gambling spirit this offseason when they acquired Houston Astros multi-tool right fielder Kyle Tucker.

In trading for the three-time all-star, they were putting all their chips on the table and truly going “all in” on making a playoff run this year. In doing so, they gave up third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and their 2024 first round draft pick Cam Smith. In essence, they were giving up a bit of their present and future for a one-shot grab at postseason glory.

And why is it a “one-shot” grab at glory?

Because Tucker is headed to free agency after this 2025 season and is likely to bag a contract in the 10-year, $350 million neighborhood– a neighborhood too ritzy and glitzy for the frugal Cubs ownership. So, it’s widely expected that the star outfielder will be moving on from Chicago after this one season.

The Chicago Cubs Must Win Now With Kyle Tucker

That creates a very small “win now” window. Anything less than postseason play will result in the organization facing some harsh, harsh criticism. Some would even argue that anything less than a deep playoff run would be seen as a fail from the organization if they don’t figure out a way to keep Tucker in a Cubs uniform.

And while the Cubs are facing a make or break 2025, the same can also be said for Tucker, himself.

2025 Is Crucial For Kyle Tucker

Nobody is denying the talent he has or the numbers he’s put up. But on a deep and talented Astros team, he was merely a cast member in a quality ensemble. If he wants Juan Soto money, he’s going to have to prove that he can be a star, someone who can carry the team on his shoulders for days at a time and create opportunities to be excellent.

With a Cubs team lacking in impact players, Tucker will have the opportunity to be that guy under the spotlight. How he does this season will determine the kind of contract he gets in the offseason

In a collaborative MLB season preview piece for Yahoo! Sports, Russell Dorsey, Jake Mintz, and Jordan Shusterman touch on the co-dependent relationship between Chicago and Tucker this season:

“No need to overcomplicate this one: The 28-year-old outfielder is one of the more important players in baseball in 2025. It’s a lot to ask of a player who has largely played a supporting role in Houston, despite elite production that portrays a superstar, but it’s Tucker’s time to shine for a team that desperately needs him to live up to his potential right away. How he performs will have a big impact not only on the Cubs but also on how many hundreds of millions he commands on the open market next winter. He’s a big deal, plain and simple.”

Tucker And The Cubs: Co-Dependency

It’s not overstated in the least, but Tucker and the Cubs desperately need each other in 2025. A mutually successfully year justifies the Cubs trading for him and it pushes Tucker into the kind of star-level recognition he needs as free agent.

Of course, it would be even better for the Cubs if they could somehow find a way to extend him and continue on with a (hopefully) winning run for years to come.

But, first things first– the Cubs and Tucker have to be winners in 2025.

