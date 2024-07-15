Chicago Cubs 2024 MLB draft picks: Meet the future of the North Siders

The Chicago Cubs upgraded the franchise in terms of young talent at the lower levels. The 2024 draft was held this Sunday and the Cubs selected two great kids.

Slugger and excellent defensive player Cam Smith joined the Chicago Cubs’ prospect pool, as well as the versatile hitter and pitcher Cole Mathis.

Let’s take a closer look at the new Chicago Cubs prospects:

MLB Draft 2024: The Chicago Cubs’ New Prospects

Cam Smith (Florida State University)

Cam Smith was picked on the 14th overall selection in this year’s MLB Draft. In 2024, Smith had a standout performance with the Seminoles, hitting a career-high 16 home runs while also connecting for 22 doubles. He drove in a total of 57 runs and posted a .387/.488/.654 offensive line.

MLB’s Theo DeRosa noted his strong arm and good defensive instincts, calling him “the best true third baseman” in this year’s class.

The Chicago Cubs have several solid corner infielders in their system, including No. 2 prospect Matt Shaw and No. 11 prospect BJ Murray Jr. However, the addition of Smith to this group would likely strengthen their defensive options in the minor leagues.

In addition, Smith caught the Cubs’ interest after working hard during the season to improve his hitting approach. The new Cubs prospect increased his batting average by more than 120 points and his on-base percentage by 162 points between his last two seasons with the Seminoles (2023-2024).

Cole Mathis (College of Charleston)

Selected in the second round of the MLB Draft, Cole Mathis was the 54th overall selection in the draft, making him the highest-rated player in MLB Draft history. Taylor Clark was selected in the third round (No. 76) in 2015, and Brett Gardner was also selected in the third round (No. 109) in 2005.

The new Chicago Cub ‘s prospect is a first baseman and right-handed pitcher who showed his versatility at the College of Charleston. In his three seasons with the Cougars, he has maintained a .327 batting average, with an outstanding junior year in which he hit .335 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI’s.

His outstanding junior season earned him a spot on the All-CAA First Team and NCBWA recognition as a two-way player after batting .330 and ranking in the top 10 in the CAA in doubles (20), RBIs (51) and ERA (3.45).

Mathis’ slot value is $1.68 million. His selection marks the seventh time a Charleston native has been selected since Chad Holbrook took over the program in 2018.

The insights of the MLB Draft

The MLB (Major League Baseball) Draft is an annual event where the 30 MLB teams select amateur baseball players from the United States and around the world. It is an important process for building teams and developing young talent in the sport.

Here are some key aspects:

Purpose: The draft allows MLB teams to select players with the potential to join their organizations and eventually play in the Major Leagues.

The draft allows MLB teams to select players with the potential to join their organizations and eventually play in the Major Leagues. Order of Selection: The order of selection is determined by the team’s record from the previous season, with the team with the worst record having the first pick.

The order of selection is determined by the team’s record from the previous season, with the team with the worst record having the first pick. Rounds: The draft consists of 20 rounds, with each team selecting one player in each round.

The draft consists of 20 rounds, with each team selecting one player in each round. Eligible Players: Players from high school, college, community college, international leagues, and even players who have signed with minor league teams but have not made it to the major leagues are eligible.

Players from high school, college, community college, international leagues, and even players who have signed with minor league teams but have not made it to the major leagues are eligible. Contractual agreement: Once a player is selected, the team negotiates a professional contract with the player, including a signing bonus.

Once a player is selected, the team negotiates a professional contract with the player, including a signing bonus. Talent Development: Selected players often play in the minor leagues to develop their skills and prepare for the major leagues.

Selected players often play in the minor leagues to develop their skills and prepare for the major leagues. Impact: The draft is an important event in baseball because it helps shape the future of teams and maintain a steady flow of players.

